What Is Jack Doherty's Net Worth?

Jack Doherty is an American YouTube personality and Kick streamer who has a net worth of $6 million. Jack Doherty is known for performing pranks and stunts. His YouTube account has more than 14.9 million subscribers and has amassed over 5.9 billion views. He also has more than 10 million subscribers on TikTok.

Early Life

Jack Doherty was born Jack Colin Doherty on October 8, 2003, in Long Island, New York. He is the son of Anna and Mark Doherty, and his heritage is Polish and Irish. Jack attended North Shore High School, graduating in 2021.

Career

In September 2016, Doherty uploaded his first video, which showed him flipping markers two consecutive times. The video went on to eventually amass more than 29 million views and is his most-viewed video. Jack's early videos showed him flipping objects, and his breakthrough was the 2017 video "I Flipped All These." His popularity and his wealth began to rise, and he bought his first house when he was just 15 years old. Doherty's YouTube channel reached one million subscribers in 2018, and his most popular videos include "Floor Is Lava Challenge at Walmart! (Kicked Out)" (14 million views), "Singing 'Despacito' on the Walmart Intercom! (Kicked Out)" (12 million views), and "Flips for a Kiss at the Mall!" (10 million views). Jack has landed sponsorship deals with companies such as Nike, Adidas, and Pepsi.

Personal Life

In October 2023, Jack got into an argument with other guests at influencer Corinna Kopf's Halloween party. Doherty's bodyguard, Justin Goslee, attacked one of those guests, who later sued Jack for assault and battery as well as negligence and emotional distress. The victim, Chase Gardella, alleged that he heard Goslee ask Doherty, "What are we doing?," and Jack replied, "We are gonna fight. Us two versus you two, alright go," gesturing toward Chase and his friend. According to court documents, "moments later, Goslee violently punched [Gardella] in the face, sending him falling to the ground and causing serious physical injuries to his head, face, and neck." Jack livestreamed the incident on Kick and shared videos on YouTube and TikTok, and the lawsuit claims that he is generating income from the video to Gardella's "detriment." During an October 2024 livestream, Doherty hydroplaned while driving his McLaren 570S on the Florida turnpike. He was reportedly reading comments on his livestream when he crashed the $200,000 car (which was totaled), and he was banned from Kick because distracted driving goes against their guidelines. Jack's cameraman suffered a head injury in the crash and subsequently received stitches. The Florida Highway Patrol cited Doherty for "using a wireless communication device while driving."

Awards

Doherty received a Silver YouTube Creator Award for reaching 100,000 subscribers in 2017, followed by a Gold award in 2018 for reaching one million subscribers and a Diamond award in 2023 for reaching ten million subscribers.

Real Estate

According to a January 2024 TikTok video, Jack had recently begun renting a Miami mansion for $55,000 per month. The home includes nine bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a movie theater, and a swimming pool, two-bedroom guest house, and six horse stables sit on the property.