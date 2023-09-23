Ibai Llanos Net Worth

What Is Ibai's Net Worth?

Ibai is a Spanish streamer, internet personality, and esports caster who has a net worth of $14 million. Ibai co-owns the KOI esports team, and from 2020 to 2021, he was a content creator for the European esports organization G2 Esports. He has 15 million Twitch followers and 11.1 million YouTube subscribers, and his YouTube videos have been viewed more than three billion times. Ibai earned YouTube Creator Awards for reaching 100,000 subscribers in 2019, one million subscribers in 2020, and ten million subscribers in 2023. According to Social Blade, an analytics company, Ibai has the third most-followed Twitch channel. In 2021, he was named Spain's most influential social media influencer by "Forbes Spain." In 2022, Ibai's esports team, KOI, merged with the esports organization Rogue, with all Rogue teams rebranding to KOI.

Early Life

Ibai was born Ibai Llanos Garatea on March 26, 1995, in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain. After the 2008 financial crisis caused economic instability for his family, Ibai took refuge in video games.

Career

At the age of 19, Ibai began his career in 2014 in "League of Legends" professional competition. In August 2014, he narrated a "League of Legends" match for the first time during the Liga de Videojuegos Profesional, LVP, Honor Division. He moved to Barcelona in 2016 to pursue work as an announcer. Ibai broadcasted for the LVP, which is described as "one of the world's largest video gaming competition operators and the largest esports organisation in the Spanish language," focusing on the Orange Super League, and in February 2019, he began hosting the late night show "Hoy no se sale" on the Ubeat network. He left the LVP in early 2020 after signing a contract to create content exclusively for G2 Esports. In March 2020, Ibai collaborated on charity streams with Banco Santander and La Liga Santander when Spain was on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, he announced that he was leaving G2 Esports, and he founded the Finetwork KOI esports team with former professional footballer Gerard Piqué. KOI has competed in "League of Legends," "Teamfight Tactics," and "Valorant."

In February 2021, Ibai launched a new series, "Charlando tranquilamente" ("Calmly Chatting"), in which he spoke with public figures. Piqué was his first guest, and Ibai went on to interview musical artists such as Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, and Rauw Alejandro and footballers such as Ronaldinho, Sergio Agüero, and Andrés Iniesta. In October 2021, Ibai and Piqué put on the Balloon World Cup after Ibai saw a video of two people playing a game that involved trying to keep a balloon from hitting the ground. In June 2022, he broke a Twitch record when his "Fortnite" outfit reveal video attracted over 3.3 million viewers.

Personal Life

In 2021, Ibai separated from G2 and began renting a streaming house in Barcelona. Eight of his friends and various streamers moved into the home with him. In August 2021, Ibai was invited to Lionel Messi's farewell dinner in Barcelona, and he attended with former professional footballer Sergio Agüero and fellow streamer Coscu.

Awards and Nominations

Ibai won Trasgo de Oro awards for Best Caster in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and he was named Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He has earned eight ESLAND Award nominations, winning Fail of the Year (2021), Song of the Year (2021), Event of the Year (2021), and Streamer of the Year (2021 and 2023). His other nominations were for Clip of the Year, Dance of the Year, and Best Content Series, all in 2021. Ibai received a Content Creator of the Year nomination at the 2021 Game Awards, and he earned a League of Their Own nomination at the 2022 Streamer Awards. In 2023, he received MTV MIAW Award nominations for MIAW Icon and Global Creator and a Nickelodeon Mexico Kids' Choice Award nomination for Streamer Favorite.