What is Hila Klein's Net Worth?

Hila Klein is an Israeli fashion designer and YouTuber who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband and fellow media star, Ethan Klein.

Hila Klein is known for founding the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Teddy Fresh and for co-founding the YouTube channel h3h3Productions with her husband Ethan Klein. With over a billion total views, the channel's content includes reaction videos and comedy sketches satirizing online culture. Hila and her husband also created the "H3 Podcast," one of the most popular podcasts in the United States.

Early Life

Hila Klein was born as Hila Hacmon on December 12, 1987 in Tel Aviv, Israel and was raised in Holon. Her mother is a Mizrahi Jew from Turkey, and her father is a Maghrebi Jew from Libya. Klein has three siblings, including photographer Moses.

h3h3Productions

In 2011, Klein and her husband Ethan launched the YouTube channel h3h3Productions. A highly popular channel that has accumulated over six million subscribers and a billion views, it largely consists of reaction videos in which the Kleins offer cultural commentary and critique. The videos are often interwoven with comedy sketches that have a characteristically absurdist style. Many viewers have compared the style to the cult television series "Mystery Science Theater 3000" and the oeuvre of the comedy duo Tim & Eric. Over the years, h3h3Productions has earned a reputation for its satirical skewering of online trends and Internet personalities, as well as various YouTube policies.

H3 Podcast and Other Series

In addition to their YouTube channel, the Kleins host a podcast called the "H3 Podcast," which features conversational interviews. The duo also has two weekly sub-series called "H3 After Dark," an unscripted podcast covering current affairs, and "Content Court," which is a narrative podcast exploring controversial Internet personalities. Since the end of 2020, the Kleins' podcast has been one of the highest-ranking in the United States.

Fair Use Lawsuit

In April of 2016, YouTube personality Matt Hosseinzadeh filed a civil action suit against the Kleins for alleged copyright infringement. He claimed that he contacted the Kleins to remove his content from their video, and that they refused. Hosseinzadeh's attorney asserted that the video used more than 70% of his work. In response to the lawsuit, YouTube personality Philip DeFranco launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise money for the Kleins' legal fees. He argued that fair use on YouTube needed to be protected.

A month after the lawsuit was filed, the Kleins announced that the $130,000 of funds raised by DeFranco's GoFundMe would go into an escrow account called the Fair Use Protection Account. Ultimately, the Kleins won the lawsuit, with US District Judge Katherine B. Forrest ruling that their commentary video stood as "fair use as a matter of law." This case was significant as the first of its kind to receive a judgment, and for providing a persuasive argument that can be used in future cases pertaining to fair use on YouTube.

Teddy Fresh

In 2017, Klein founded the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Teddy Fresh. Designed to be "colorful and playful," the brand's apparel features pastel and color-block patterns, and encompasses T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and sweaters for all genders. Klein serves as the company's CEO and principal designer. Teddy Fresh has collaborated with various animated franchises, including "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Rick and Morty," and "Looney Tunes."

Personal Life

While serving in the Israel Defense Forces in 2007, Klein met Ethan at the Holocaust Yad Vashem Museum. The pair spent several years together, and eventually married in 2012. Together, they have two sons and reside in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Real Estate

In 2017, Ethan and Hila spent $780,000 on their first Los Angeles home together, in the town of Woodland Hills. At some point in 2018, the couple spent $2.3 million on a home in Encino. In November 2019, Ethan and Hila Klein spent $9 million on a large estate in Bel Air, California. Located within a guarded community, the 7,500 lavish estate has 6 bedrooms and sits on just over an acre. As of this writing they still own both previous homes.