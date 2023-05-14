Hasbulla net worth

What is Hasbulla's Net Worth?

Hasbulla is a Russian social media personality and music producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Hasbulla went viral in 2021 for his online video showing him reenacting a weigh-in with UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. In other videos on TikTok and Instagram, he has been shown driving a motorized scooter and berating people about pandemic restrictions. Closely associated with mixed martial arts, Hasbulla signed a five-year promotion contract to fight with the UFC in 2022.

Early Life

Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov was born on July 7, 2002 in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. He is Muslim, and spent four years going to an Islamic school. Hasbulla has a form of dwarfism caused by a growth hormone deficiency, leaving his height at about 3 feet 4 inches and his weight at around 40 lbs. His sister also has this condition.

Social Media

After leaving school, Hasbulla began creating videos and posting them online. He first came to recognition in 2021 for a viral video of him reenacting a weigh-in with UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is also a native of Dagestan, Russia. Due to the video, Hasbulla earned the nickname "Mini Khabib." Among other notable videos he posted on TikTok and Instagram, he was seen driving a motorized scooter while lambasting a bicyclist about pandemic restrictions, telling him to go home. Hasbulla has also created videos of himself doing more mundane things, such as eating strawberries. He has gained over eight million Instagram followers since joining in the early 2020s.

NFTs

Like many other prominent personalities on social media, Hasbulla took advantage of his celebrity to hawk non-fungible tokens. He released his first set of NFTs in April of 2022.

Public Image

On social media, Hasbulla has become a popular figure due to his charisma, confidence, and sense of humor. His online fame is also largely attributed to his diminutive stature, which some critics have argued constitutes an exploitation of his dwarfism. These critics have also alleged that he is being used by adults for financial gain. Moreover, Hasbullla has reportedly been the subject of virtual bullying and harassment, prompting renewed calls for protecting people with disabilities on social media.

Personal Life

Hasbulla owns a Scottish Fold named Barsik. In his pastime, he likes to shoot guns, tune up and drift in fast cars, play pranks, and practice his fighting skills. A major fan of mixed martial arts, he signed a five-year promotion contract with the UFC in 2022. He has a number of high-profile admirers, including former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal.

How Tall Is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla is 3 foot 4.