HasanAbi Net Worth

What Is HasanAbi's Net Worth?

HasanAbi is an American Twitch streamer, podcaster, and left-wing political commentator who has a net worth of $8 million. HasanAbi formerly worked as a producer for "The Young Turks," a "HuffPost" columnist, and a broadcast journalist. He has 2.5 million Twitch followers and 1.28 million YouTube subscribers, and his YouTube videos have been viewed more than 424 million times. HasanAbi's YouTube channel earned Creator Awards for hitting 100,000 subscribers in 2020 and one million subscribers in 2022. His Twitch channel bio describes him as a "political commentator irl trying to avoid heated gaming moments." HasanAbi has appeared in the music videos "Slander Feat. Dylan Matthew: Love Is Gone" (2019) and "Bella Poarch: Dolls" (2022), and he co-hosted the YouTube talk show "Pop Trigger" from 2016 to 2017. He has also co-hosted the podcasts "Fear&" and "Leftovers."

Early Life

HasanAbi was born Hasan Doğan Piker on July 25, 1991, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. HasanAbi's parents are Turkish, and he grew up in Istanbul, where he was bullied at school for questioning Islam and not being physically fit. He returned to the U.S. for college and enrolled at the University of Miami. HasanAbi later transferred to Rutgers University in New Jersey, where he double-majored in communication studies and political science, graduating cum laude in 2013. HasanAbi's uncle is Cenk Uygur, a progressive political commentator who created the popular news commentary show "The Young Turks."

Career

As a senior in college, HasanAbi took an internship with "The Young Turks" ("TYT"). After he graduated, he was hired to work in the ad sales and business department. He asked if he could host "The Young Turks" whenever someone needed to fill in, and he later served as both a host and producer on the show. In 2016, HasanAbi hosted the "TYT" Network series "The Breakdown" (which he also created) on Facebook. The show was targeted at millennials who supported Bernie Sanders, and it earned a Best Web Series nomination at the 2018 Shorty Awards. From 2016 to 2018, HasanAbi wrote political content for the progressive news website "HuffPost." In 2019, he created and hosted "Agitprop with Hasan Piker," another "TYT" series, and the following year he announced that he was leaving the network to focus on his Twitch career. HasanAbi launched his Twitch channel in 2018, and after becoming popular as a left-wing political commentator on the platform, he was invited to appear on the Fox News show "The Issue Is" and the "Chapo Trap House" podcast. He shares highlights of his Twitch streams on YouTube, and his channel reached one million subscribers in 2022. On Twitch, he also streams gameplay and video game commentary.

HasanAbi streamed commentary of the first 2020 presidential debate, attracting more than 125,000 viewers. In October 2020, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez team up with HasanAbi and Twitch streamer Pokimane to organize a "Get Out the Vote" stream of AOC playing the game "Among Us." Rep. Ilhan Omar also participated, and the video of the event has been viewed more than 2.3 million times. HasanAbi's stream in which he covered the results of the 2020 presidential election was the sixth most-watched election coverage source across YouTube and Twitch, at one point reaching 230,000 concurrent viewers. During election week, he was the most-watched streamer on Twitch, with an average of 75,000 concurrent viewers watching his 80 hours of coverage for a cumulative 6.8 million hours. During the attack on the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021, HasanAbi's Twitch stream reached a new high, 231,000 viewers. In November 2021, he released Ideologie, a collection of union-made merchandise, donating a portion of the profits to strike funds. After Russia invaded Ukraine, HasanAbi raised more than $200,000 for Ukrainian relief funds in partnership with the humanitarian agency CARE. He raised the money while playing the role-playing game "Elden Ring." After the Turkey–Syria earthquake in February 2023, he organized a fundraiser that raised more than $1.2 million for charities that were dedicated to helping the earthquake's victims.

Personal Life

HasanAbi adopted a puppy in April 2023, and he named her Kaya, which is Turkish for "rock." A DNA test revealed that Kaya is a Tibetan Mastiff/Chow Chow/St. Bernard mix. HasanAbi has been described as a leftist, a progressive, and a democratic socialist, and he has spoken out in favor of LGBTQ+ rights, universal health care, and gun control. He supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries. During an August 2019 livestream, HasanAbi criticized Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a SEAL Team 3 veteran, for supporting U.S. military interventionism overseas, and he made controversial comments about the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His statements were covered by various media outlets, including Fox News, and they attracted outrage on social media. HasanAbi's uncle, Cenk Uygur, said the comments were "very offensive" and invited his nephew on "The Young Turks" to apologize. Though HasanAbi said that the comments were satirical, he was banned from Twitch for a week. He was temporarily banned again in December 2021 after he repeatedly used the derogatory term "cracker." HasanAbi argued that the term shouldn't be considered a racial slur because a person who uses the word is "powerless" and using it as "someone whose been historically oppressed blowing off steam."

Awards and Nominations

HasanAbi has earned five Streamy Award nominations, winning Best in News in 2020 and 2022. He was nominated in that category in 2021 as well, and his other nominations were for Streamer of the Year (2022) and Just Chatting (2022). In 2018, "The Breakdown" earned him a Shorty Award nomination for Web Series and a Webby Award nomination for News & Information, and in 2020, he won a theScore esports Award for Like & Subscribe. HasanAbi has received three Streamer Award nominations, taking home the prize for Best Just Chatting Streamer in 2023. He also earned a nomination in that category in 2022, and he earned a Streamer of the Year nomination in 2023.

Real Estate

In 2021, HasanAbi paid $2.74 million for a 3,800 square foot home in West Hollywood, California. The home includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.