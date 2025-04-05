What Is Harvey Mason Jr.'s Net Worth?

Harvey Mason Jr. is an American songwriter, record producer, and movie producer who has a net worth of $12 million. Harvey Mason Jr. is the son of noted jazz drummer Harvey Mason Sr. Harvey Jr. has written and produced songs for popular performers including Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Britney Spears, Jordin Sparks, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Brown, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake, Brandy, Destiny's Child, and Michael Jackson. In 2008, he formed the company Harvey Mason media, and he has gone on to produce films such as "More Than a Game" (2008), "Respect" (2021), and "Spinning Gold" (2023). Mason worked as a mentor and producer on "The X Factor USA" in 2013. He has served as the CEO of The Recording Academy since 2021, and he was previously elected to the organization's board of directors (Los Angeles chapter) and National Board of Trustees.

Early Life

Harvey Mason Jr. was born on June 3, 1968, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the son of jazz drummer Harvey Mason Sr. and Sally Mason. When he was a child, Harvey moved to Los Angeles with his family and accompanied his father to recording sessions with musicians such as Herbie Hancock and Quincy Jones. At just eight years old, he wrote his first song, "Love Makes It Better," for Grover Washington Jr. Mason played basketball at Crescenta Valley High School and was chosen for the All-CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) team three consecutive years. He earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Arizona, winning the Pac-10 title three times and playing in the 1988 Final Four. He underwent several knee surgeries, which sidelined any hopes of pursuing a professional basketball career.

After college, Harvey started working as a record producer and songwriter. His early work included songs for Michelle Gayle and Imprompt2, and he co-produced the 1997 album "Ratamacue" with his father. He also worked with his father's group Fourplay, and in 1998, he produced the track "Sexual Healing," which featured El DeBarge. In 1997, Harvey wrote the song "Truthfully," and it attracted the attention of Rodney Jerkins, a record producer who has gone on to earn nearly 20 Grammy nominations (winning two). The song was produced for the 1998 Brandy album "Never Say Never," and Mason and Jerkins later worked together on songs such as Destiny's Child "Say My Name," Toni Braxton's "He Wasn't Man Enough," and Whitney Houston's "It's Not Right, But It's Okay." He worked on Michael Jackson's 2001 album "Invincible" as well.

Career

In 2000, Mason and Damon Thomas co-wrote the song "I Like Them Girls" for the Tyrese album "2000 Watts," and the song's success led Harvey and Damon to form the production duo The Underdogs. The pair produced hits such as Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown's "No Air," B2K's "Gots Ta Be," and Ruben Studdard's "Sorry 2004." In 2001, Mason collaborated with Victoria Beckham on her debut solo album. In 2004, The Underdogs signed with BMG and created Underdog Music Publishing with Rondor/ Universal Music. The duo later produced the soundtrack for the 2006 film "Dreamgirls," which won a Critic's Choice Award for Best Movie Soundtrack. The Underdogs also wrote and produced "The Living Proof" (performed by Mary J. Blige) for the 2011 film "The Help" and produced the vocals for 2012's "Pitch Perfect" and the music for 2015's "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Straight Outta Compton."

That year Mason was also the music producer on NBC's "The Wiz Live!," and the following year, he produced more than 50 songs for the animated film "SING." He was the executive musical producer for 2017's "Pitch Perfect 3," and he produced the music for NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" in 2018. Harvey also produced the music for the films "Bad Times at the El Royale" (2018) and "Valley Girl" (2020) and the USA Network series "Unsolved" (2018). Mason has produced numerous songs by Toni Braxton, Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Mario, Ruben Studdard, Tank, and Tyrese. He has also produced songs such as Beyoncé's "Listen," Kelly Clarkson's "Thankful," Aretha Franklin's "Put You Up on Game" (featuring Fantasia) and "Never Gonna Break My Faith" (featuring Mary J. Blige), John Legend's "Fall From Grace," Britney Spears' "Mannequin," Spice Girls' "Let Love Lead The Way," Justin Timberlake's "Still on My Brain," and Luther Vandross and Elton John's "Anyone Who Had a Heart."

Personal Life

Harvey has two children, Trey and Mia, and he married Britt Burton in 2020. Mason is a member of the National Leadership Council, and he is on the University of Arizona's board of trustees.

Awards and Nominations

Mason has earned five Grammy nominations: Best R&B Song for Toni Braxton's "He Wasn't Man Enough" (2001), Album of the Year for Justin Timberlake's "Justified" (2004), Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for "Dreamgirls" (2008) and "Pitch Perfect 2" (2016), and Best Musical Theater Album for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2019). Harvey received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crimson Love") for "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" in 2021 and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for "The Living Proof" (performed by Mary J. Blige) from "The Help" in 2012. "The Living Proof" also earned him a Black Reel Award and nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, World Soundtrack Awards, and Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards. Mason previously won a Black Reel Award for Best Original Score for "Dreamgirls" (2007). In 2021, he received a People's Choice Award nomination for The Drama Movie of 2021 and a Hollywood Music In Media Award nomination for Best Music Themed Film, Biopic or Musical for "Respect."

Real Estate

In September 2018, Mason sold his 5,000-square-foot home in Manhattan Beach, California, for $5.2 million. In February 2019, he paid $2.4 million for a 3,122-square-foot home in Studio City.