Harley Morenstein net worth: Harley Morenstein is a Canadian actor who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for the YouTube show Epic Meal Time.

Harley Morenstein was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in July 1985. He started his self-titled YouTube channel in 2010 and has more than 250 thousand subscribers and 32 million total views. Morenstein co-created and also produces and hosts his YouTube show Epic Meal Time as well as the FYI television series Epic Meal Empire. He starred as Dean Ernie Calhoun on the TV series Video Game High School from 2012 to 2014. Harley Morenstein has appeared in the films Sync, Tusk, Dead Rising: Watchtower, Smosh: The Movie, Yoga Hosers, Holidays, and more. He won The Streamy Awards in 2014 and 2014 for Video Game High School. Morenstein hosted the Food Network television series Halloween Wars: Hayride of Horror in 2017 and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2011.