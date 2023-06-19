Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: May 5, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Birmingham Gender: Male Profession: Entrepreneur, Educator, Writer, Musician, Artist, Television producer, Vlogger, Music artist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Hank Green's Net Worth

What is Hank Green's Net Worth?

Hank Green is an American entrepreneur, musician, and vlogger who has a net worth of $12 million. Hank Green is known for producing the YouTube channel Vlogbrothers as well as other channels like Crash Course and SciShow.

Early Life

Hank Green was born on May 5, 1980 in Birmingham, Alabama to parents Mike and Sydney Green. The family moved to Orlando, Florida soon after Green was born. He attended Winter Park High School, graduating in 1998, before enrolling at Eckerd College. There, he earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry in 2002 and then enrolled at the University of Montana where he received a master's degree in environmental studies. While in high school and college, Green ran a number of websites, both for himself and for local clients. On his personal sites, he often focused on environmental issues and also was published on other blogs and websites like Mental Floss, Planet Green, and The Weather Channel.

Career

While he had been writing for some time, Green experienced greater notoriety when he launched a video blog project with his brother, John, called Brotherhood 2.0. The project ran every day for one year and involved the two brothers ceasing text-based communication and instead conversing with one another through video blogs. The vlogs were made public on the brothers' YouTube channel, Vlogbrothers. The project began on the first day of January in 2007 and concluded on December 31 of that year.

The project became popular on the internet and Green and his brother developed a strong fanbase. Following the conclusion of the project, the two brothers organized a number of events in which they were able to talk to fans about the project. They were also interviewed on the popular podcast "PotterCast" and have also been recurring keynote speakers at the Harry Potter fan convention, LeakyCon. After the original Brotherhood 2.0 project concluded, the Greens continued regularly uploading vlogs to their channel which eventually gained over 3.5 million subscribers. Their videos have been watched nearly one billion times.

Green has continued experiencing success with other YouTube endeavors. Along with his brother, he created the channel Crash Course as part of YouTube's Original Channel Initiative in 2012. The channel features educational courses that go beyond the high school level curriculum. It first launched with a series focused on the topics of biology and world history. The brothers intend for the channel to eventually span the entirety of a typical high school curriculum in terms of subjects covered. Green generally focuses more on science courses while his brother focuses on the humanities. Additionally, the brothers have welcomed a number of other hosts to its roster including Craig Benzine, Phil Plait, and Emily Graslie. They also created a Crash Course: Kids channel for YouTube Kids. Crash Course has been so successful that it has been awarded grants by Bill Gates and also landed a partnership with PBS Digital Studios. However, the majority of its support continues to come from fans via Patreon.

Additionally, Green created the YouTube channel SciShow in 2012. The channel features videos focused on various scientific fields and aims to break down complicated subjects like physics and chemistry into more easily understandable concepts. Green is the primary host of the show, though there are also appearances by other hosts like Michael Aranda. In 2014, he also created a spin-off show called SciShow Space to cover space topics followed by a SciShow Kids channel in 2015. In 2016, he also launched SciShow Psych which covers topics in psychology.

In June of 2017, Green announced that he would begin hosting a show in partnership with PBS Digital Studios called "Eons." The show documents the history of life on Earth. It premiered later that month and has since gained almost two million subscribers. In June of 2019, he began hosting a show called "Journey to the Microcosms" which covers the microscopic world. The following year, he began hosting "Bizarre Beasts" which explores different types of unique animals.

Green has also worked as a producer on a number of shows like "The Brain Scoop," "Sexplanations," "Mental Floss," "How to Adult," "Animal Wonders," and "Cereal Time." Additionally, he began a podcast with his brother called "Dear Hank & John" in 2015. In 2017, he launched the podcast "Holy Fucking Science." In 2018, he began hosting a podcast with his wife called "DELETE THIS."

Green is also a published author. His debut novel, "An Absolutely Remarkable Thing," was published in September of 2018. It debuted as a "New York Times" bestseller. He published the sequel, "A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor," in 2020.

Personal Life

Green lives in Missoula, Montana with his wife, Katherine, and their son. Green has had a number of health problems throughout his life. In 2006, he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, He was also diagnosed with a learning disorder as a child. In May of 2023, he made an announcement that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.