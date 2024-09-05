What Is Haliey Welch's Net Worth?

Haliey Welch is an American internet personality who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Also known as "Hawk Tuah Girl," Haliey Welch became famous in June 2024 after taking part in an interview with "Tim & Dee TV," a man on the street YouTube channel. In the video, Welch was asked, "What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" She responded, "You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang." The video went viral, and Haliey subsequently became very popular on social media. As of this writing, she has more than 1.6 followers on TikTok and over 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Early Lifeh

Haliey Welch was born in 2002 or 2003 in Belfast, Tennessee. She also grew up in Belfast, which is about an hour from Nashville, and she reportedly still lives there with her grandmother. Before going viral in June 2024, Welch had no social media presence.

Fame

On June 11, 2024, the "Tim & Dee TV" YouTube channel released a video that was filmed in Nashville's Broadway district. In the video, they asked Welch some "not-safe-for-work" questions. When Haliey was asked, "What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?," she answered:

"You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang."

The video went viral, garnering millions of views across various platforms and Welch subsequently became known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl." Welch teamed up with the local apparel company Fathead Threads to start selling Hawk Tuah merchandise, and by the end of June, she had sold more than $65,000 worth of merchandise.

Haliey had been working at a mattress spring factory, but she quit her job to pursue opportunities in social media. In early July, she signed with the management firm The Penthouse, and the same day, she created TikTok and Instagram accounts. Within a day, 100,000 people had followed her Instagram account.

Welch also launched the company 16 Minutes (a play on "15 minutes of fame") and filed for trademarks for her catchphrase in entertainment and apparel. Since finding fame, Haliey has performed the song "Revival" onstage with country music artist Zach Bryan, joined Shaquille O'Neal while he deejayed in Nashville, and appeared on the Whitney Cummings podcast "Good for You" and the Bill Maher podcast "Club Random."

On September 3, 2024, Haliey announced she was launching a podcast from Jake Paul's media company Betr. The podcast is called "Talk Tuah."

Personal Life

In July 2024, Welch posted an Instagram video with Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" playing in the background in which she shopped at PetSmart and donated her purchases to a nearby animal shelter. She showed her followers a dog named Blondie, who had been in the shelter for 130 days at that point. She posted the video with the caption, "If I only have 15 minutes of fame then I'm going to spend every last minute of it doing the right thing. Let's try and find a home for these sweet lil cats & dogs. Please head over to @mjasvolunteerorganization to get started!" After the video was released, "Rolling Stone" referred to Haliey as a "charming Gen Z Dolly Parton." Welch was chosen to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at an August 2024 New York Mets game, and the team received pushback from fans as a result. Haliey later released a video explaining that she took part in the game to spread awareness about America's VetDogs an organization that "pairs dogs with war veterans for a forever home."