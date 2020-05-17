Georgia Hardstark net worth: Georgia Hardstark is an American television and podcast personality who has a net worth of $20 million. She is best known for her comedy podcast My Favorite Murder which is one of the highest-earning podcasts in the world. It has been reported that My Favorite Murder earns $15 million per year in ad revenue.

Georgia Hardstark was born in Irvine, California in June 1980. She co-founded the Exactly Right podcast network with comedian Karen Kilgariff and the two co-host My Favorite Murder. Hardstark co-hosted the television series Classy Ladies with Alie Ward and Georgia Hardstark in 2012. In 2013 he co-hosted the TV series Tripping Out with Alie and Georgia. Hardstark co-hosted the series Drinks with Alie and Georgia from 2009 to 2015. In 2016 she appeared on the television series Food's Greatest Hits. Georgia Hardstark co-hosted the TV series Slumber Party in 2016. From 2011 to 2017 she co-hosted the series Unique Sweets. She also wrote and produced for the series Drinks with Alie and Georgia. Georgia Hardstark appeared in episodes of the TV series The Real O'Neals, Life on Hold, Fresh Off the Boat, Tuca & Bertie, and Craig of the Creek.