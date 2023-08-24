What Is Gaules' Net Worth?

Gaules is Brazilian Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and former professional "Counter-Strike" player and coach who has a net worth of $8 million. In 2001, Gaules co-founded g3nerationX, an organization that hosted "Counter-Strike" and "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" teams in South America. Gaules began coaching for the esports organization Made in Brazil (MIBR) in 2007, and his team won DreamHack Winter 2007. He has four million Twitch followers and 756,00 YouTube subscribers, and his YouTube videos have been viewed more than 76 million times.

Early Life

Gaules was born Alexandre Borba Chiqueta on December 2, 1983, in São Paulo, Brazil. When he was 14 years old, he began frequenting the Monkey Tatuapé gaming center, where he became interested in "Counter-Strike." Every day he asked to join the "Counter-Strike" team, and he has said of his reasons for asking to join, "I couldn't afford to pay [for the hours], and the players' sponsorship was to play for free while there were no clients. Also, because I wanted to be on the best team in the LAN gaming center I frequented."

Career

Monkey Tatuapé eventually let Gaule lead a junior team, and in 2001, he traveled to Rio de Janeiro with the main team and got the opportunity to compete in the Cyberathlete Professional League when another player wasn't playing well. After that, Gaules "never left the team again." In July 2001, he co-founded g3nerationX (g3x) with Rodrigo "crash" Rodrigues, Igor "VIP" Melro, Feijaum, and Mee, and they won the first championship they competed in. After the win, Feijaum and Mee left g3x and were replaced by Raphael "cogu" Camargo, Rafael "BlooD" Frid, and Carlos Henrique "Kiko" Segal. The team subsequently competed in the Brazilian leg of the international esports competition the World Cyber Games, finishing in first place. They made it to the world final, and finished in 7–8th place. According to Gaules, g3x didn't lose any matches between late 2001 and 2003. From 2004 to 2006, g3x won the 2004 LatinCup, the 2005 World Cyber Games Brazil, and the CPL World Season 2006: Brazil. In 2007, the team joined Made in Brazil's (MIBR) "Counter-Strike" roster, and Gaules began managing and coaching the team. His MIBR team won DreamHack Winter 2007.

In 2008, Gaules landed an internship with Samsung and decided to leave esports for a formal job. He became the "first employee to be hired without a degree" at Samsung, and the company gave him an award for being someone who "made a difference in the company." He went to the World Cyber Games 2010 with Samsung, and after seeing that Brazil "was still too far behind the other countries," he decided to return to esports. Gaules founded a production company with the intention of making videos for Brazilian teams and brands, and in 2011, he launched the Brazilian Game Team (SBG). He later created the X5 Mega Arena, X5 Agency, and Brazil Gaming League. In 2017, he was diagnosed with severe depression, and he went broke after he "invested in things that didn't work out." Gaules attempted suicide in late 2017, and he said of that time in his life, "I stopped and thought that even that [the suicide] I couldn't do, so it meant that there was something very big coming. That's when I decided to transform that situation. I had no partner, no girlfriend, no job, no money in the bank, and no place to live. That's when I discovered that I had built a story that was priceless." His former g3x teammates helped him get back on his feet, and in 2018, he started streaming on Twitch. Gaules has credited his fans (aka "the tribe") with helping him cope with his depression.

In 2020, Gaules entered into a partnership with Omelete Company, competed in the Twitch Rivals tournament, and launched an initiative to promote Black streamers who were part of Wakanda Streamers. In 2021, Gaules became the first person to officially broadcast NBA games on Twitch, and the following year he began hosting the podcast "Fenômenos" ("Phenomenons"). In March 2022, he signed a sponsorship deal with Red Bull and joined the company's team of players and athletes. In 2022, he also became the head of gaming at the Brazilian e-commerce company KaBuM! and was named a brand ambassador for the antacid brand Eno as part of the "No Heartburn Will Stop the Tribe" campaign.

Personal Life

In 2020, Gaules donated R$156,000 (approximately US$30,000) during the Hold this Position Cup, a charity event held by the Brazilian CS: GO league championship Clutch. The money went to the Central Única das Favelas to help fight COVID-19. Later that year Gaules took part in a Greenpeace project that raised awareness of the deforestation of the Amazon and the International Day for Biodiversity. He donated R$1,000 to the nonprofit organization the Instituto Socioambiental da Bacia do Alto Paraguai SOS Pantanal in support of conservation. In January 2021, Gaules raised R$16,000 in two hours for the Mais Amor Manaus project through his streams, and he later doubled the donation. The Mais Amor Manaus project was raising funds to help with overloaded hospitals due to COVID-19 cases. In December 2021, he donated R$25,000 on "the tribe's" behalf to help Bahian cities that were affected after storms caused two rivers to overflow. On Christmas Eve in 2021, Gaules donated R$115,000 to an elderly woman who was bedridden.

Awards and Nominations

Gaules has been nominated for six Esports Brazil Awards, winning for Personality of the Year in 2020 and Best Streamer of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He also earned nominations for Personality of the Year in 2019 and 2021 and Best Streamer of the Year in 2019. In 2020, Gaules won an award for Greater Social Participation at the Twitch Participation Ceremony, and he received an Esports Award nomination for Streamer of the Year and an MTV Millennial Award Brazil nomination for Brazilian Streamer. At the 2021 Golden Cube Awards, he was named Geek Personality of the Year and nominated for Streamer Geek of the Year. That year Gaules also earned a Game Award nomination for Content Creator of the Year.