What is Garrett Hilbert's net worth?

Garrett Hilbert is an American entertainer who has a net worth of $20 million. Garrett Hilbert earned fame and fortune as a founding member of Dude Perfect, one of the most successful YouTube channels in the world.

Widely recognized by fans as "The Purple Hoser," Hilbert has been a core member of the group since its inception and has played a key role in its transformation from a viral YouTube channel into a global media business. Known for his expressive reactions, competitive personality, and comedic timing, Hilbert has become one of the most recognizable faces within Dude Perfect's lineup. Over more than a decade, he has contributed to hundreds of videos that collectively generated billions of views, helping define a format that blends trick shots, sports challenges, and sketch-style humor. As the group expanded into live tours, television, licensing, and merchandise, Hilbert remained a central on-screen presence and a contributor to the group's creative identity. His career reflects the rise of personality-driven digital entertainment and the long-term value of consistent group chemistry in building a scalable brand.

Early Life

Garrett Hilbert was born on May 13, 1987, in Texas. He grew up in a sports-oriented environment and developed a strong interest in athletics, particularly basketball and outdoor activities. Like the other future members of Dude Perfect, Hilbert was highly competitive from a young age, a trait that would later become central to the group's content.

He attended Texas A&M University, where he met Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney. The five quickly formed a close friendship, bonding over sports, humor, and a shared competitive spirit.

The Birth of Dude Perfect

In 2009, Hilbert and his friends filmed a basketball trick-shot video at a backyard hoop and uploaded it to YouTube. The video quickly went viral, launching Dude Perfect into the spotlight.

From the beginning, Hilbert stood out for his animated personality and reactions, which added an extra layer of entertainment beyond the trick shots themselves. As the group continued producing content, his on-screen presence became a defining part of the Dude Perfect formula.

Role Within Dude Perfect

Hilbert adopted the nickname "The Purple Hoser," a persona that became closely associated with his identity in the group. Across hundreds of videos, he has participated in trick shots, "battles," stereotype sketches, and large-scale challenge productions.

His role is often rooted in energy and unpredictability. Whether celebrating a successful shot or reacting to a failed attempt, Hilbert's expressions and comedic timing help drive the group's entertainment value. While each member contributes different strengths, Hilbert's personality has been key to maintaining the group's engaging and accessible tone.

Growth Into a Global Brand

As Dude Perfect grew, Hilbert was part of the group's expansion into a full-scale business. The brand launched nationwide live tours, performing in arenas and bringing their content to a live audience. They also developed a television presence with "The Dude Perfect Show," further broadening their reach.

In addition, the group built a significant merchandise business and secured major sponsorship deals with global brands. Hilbert's continued presence across all these platforms helped ensure continuity as the brand scaled.