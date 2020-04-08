Emily Gordon Net Worth:

Emily Gordon is an American writer, producer, and podcast host who has a net worth of $4 million. She is most likely known for writing the movie The Big Sick which won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

Emily Gordon was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in May 1979. She married her frequent collaborator Kumail Nanjiani in 2007. Gordon created, wrote, and executive produced the television series The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail. She was a writer for the TV series Crashing in 2018 and created, wrote, and executive produced the series Little America in 2020. She wrote and executive produced the movie The Big Sick in 2017 and wrote for the TV series Power UP in 2012, Explored in 2013, and The Carmichael Show in 2016. Emily Gordon appeared in episodes of the TV series The Indoor Kids and Sidekick with Matt Mira. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Big Sick in 2018.