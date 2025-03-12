What is Elisa Beristain's Net Worth?

Elisa Beristain is a journalist, presenter and music business manager who has a net worth of $20 million. Though Elisa Beristain is a former record producer and respected journalist and presenter, she is best known as the wife of "King Midas" of Mexican regional music, Pepe Garza. Pepa is known for having discovered many artists, including the late singer Jenni Rivera, Espinoza Paz and Gerardo Ortiz. Elisa Mora and Pepe Garza have two daughters together.

Elisa Beristain has established herself as a prominent Mexican-American media personality, television host, and entrepreneur in the Latin entertainment industry. Best known for co-hosting the popular Spanish-language gossip show "Rica, Famosa, Latina" (Rich, Famous, Latina), she has built a career centered on celebrity news and entertainment coverage. Beyond her television presence, Beristain has expanded her influence through podcast hosting, particularly with "Chisme No Like" (Gossip No Like), where she and co-host Javier Ceriani discuss controversial topics and breaking news in the entertainment world. As a businesswoman, she has ventured into various entrepreneurial projects including restaurant ownership. While her marriage to influential radio programmer and music executive Pepe Garza has connected her to the music industry, Beristain has carved out her own distinct identity in media, known for her straightforward communication style and willingness to address contentious topics in celebrity culture.

Early Life and Background

Born in Mexico, Elisa Beristain later relocated to the United States, where she would build her career and family life. While specific details about her early years and education remain relatively private, her Mexican heritage has remained an important part of her public identity and professional work.

Beristain's path to media prominence wasn't immediate, as she spent years developing her understanding of the entertainment industry, partly through her relationship with Pepe Garza, whom she eventually married. This connection provided valuable insights into the workings of Spanish-language media and the Latin music scene.

Television Career

Beristain's breakthrough into mainstream recognition came with her role on "Rica, Famosa, Latina," a reality television series that followed the lives of wealthy Latina women in Los Angeles. The show, which aired on Estrella TV, showcased Beristain's charismatic personality and straightforward communication style, quickly making her a fan favorite.

Her television presence is characterized by confidence and a willingness to engage in confrontation when necessary, traits that have made her compelling to watch. These qualities helped distinguish her from her castmates and established her as a memorable personality in Spanish-language television.

Digital Media and Podcasting

Recognizing the shifting landscape of media consumption, Beristain expanded her reach into digital platforms. Her most notable venture in this space is "Chisme No Like," a podcast and YouTube show she co-hosts with Javier Ceriani. The program focuses on breaking news and often controversial stories about celebrities in the Latin entertainment world.

"Chisme No Like" has gained substantial popularity for its no-holds-barred approach to celebrity gossip and news, with Beristain and Ceriani frequently breaking stories that traditional media outlets haven't covered. The show's willingness to tackle sensitive topics has sometimes generated controversy but has also built a dedicated audience seeking unfiltered content.

Business Ventures

Beyond her media career, Beristain has demonstrated entrepreneurial ambitions. She has been involved in the restaurant business, though like many in the hospitality industry, these ventures have faced various challenges over the years.

Her business acumen extends to leveraging her personal brand and media presence into commercial opportunities, including product endorsements and promotional partnerships. These ventures showcase her understanding of how to monetize celebrity in the modern media landscape.

Personal Life and Relationships

Beristain's marriage to Pepe Garza, the influential radio programmer and music executive, has been a significant aspect of her public profile. Together, they have children and have established themselves as a power couple in Latin entertainment media.

While her relationship with Garza connects her to the music industry, Beristain has been careful to establish her own independent career path and professional identity. This balance between personal connection to an industry powerhouse and individual career development demonstrates her savvy navigation of the entertainment world.

Toluca Lake Mansion

In 2013, they paid $4.25 million for a stunning mansion in Toluca Lake, California. Today this home is easily worth around north of $10 million. They listed this home for rent in March 2025 for $35,000 per month for reasons that are not clear as of this writing.