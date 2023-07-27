DrLupo Net Worth

What Is DrLupo's Net Worth?

DrLupo is an American streamer and YouTuber who has a net worth of $9 million. DrLupo has 4.5 million followers on Twitch and 1.87 million subscribers on YouTube. In 2018, he broke a "Fortnite" world record when he scored 49,256,200 vehicle trick points. DrLupo appeared as himself in seven 2020 episodes of the YouTube series "CaRtOoNz," and he lent his voice to a 2022 episode of the animated web series "Alpha Betas."

Early Life

DrLupo was born Benjamin Lupo on March 20, 1987, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Career

DrLupo began his streaming career playing the first-person shooter game "Destiny," then he switched to the battle royale game "H1Z1." He launched his YouTube channel in 2013 and his Twitch channel in 2015, and he gained popularity after he started playing "Fortnite." He frequently streamed with Myth, Ninja, and TimTheTatman, and he eventually amassed 1.87 million YouTube subscribers and 4.5 million Twitch followers. DrLupo's YouTube videos have been viewed more than 186 million times. After raising $600,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2018, he set a goal in 2019 to raise $2 million for the hospital and ended up raising $2.3 million. In late 2019, DrLupo signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Twitch. The following year, he started playing the multiplayer first-person shooter game "Escape from Tarkov," and he said of the game, "It's unlike any other game I think right now. You can play it a bunch of different ways. You can play it super fast and you'll get punished for it sometimes or you'll win big, or you can play super slow. It has thriller-style mechanics, as you're seeing high tension gameplay."

DrLupo plays "Fall Guys" as well, and in 2020, he received a special costume for being "the current best 'Fall Guys' player in the world." In October 2020, he took part in a "get out the vote" Twitch stream with Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar and streamers Disguised Toast, Pokimane, and Myth. The group played "Among Us," and the video of the event has been viewed more than 2.3 million times. In August 2021, DrLupo signed an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming, and he said of the deal, "I am incredibly fortunate to be able to do what I love and even more grateful to be able to give back to causes that I care about the most. YouTube not only allows me to continue creating content and growing my community, but through this partnership, YouTube will help me as I expand my brand through other entertainment initiatives. I am excited to bring my fans on this journey with me."

Personal Life

DrLupo married his wife, Samantha, in August 2010. The couple welcomed son Charlie on August 12, 2015.

Award Nominations

DrLupo has been nominated for Streamer Awards for Best Philanthropic Streamer (2022) and Best Philanthropic Stream Event for Build Against Cancer (2023), and he earned a Streamy Award nomination for Live Streamer in 2019. He received Content Creator of the Year nominations at The Game Awards in 2018 and 2019.