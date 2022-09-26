Dr. Sandra Lee Net Worth

What Is Dr. Sandra Lee's Net Worth?

Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, is an American dermatologist, YouTuber, reality television personality, producer, and author who has a net worth of $7 million. Dr. Sandra Lee runs Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland, California, and she has starred on the TLC reality television series "Dr. Pimple Popper" since 2018. Not to be confused with the celebrity chef/lifestyle expert Sandra Lee, Dr. Sandra Lee's YouTube channel has more than 7.5 million subscribers, and she has more than 4.5 million Instagram followers. Sandra launched a line of skincare products, SLMD Skincare, in 2017, and she published the book "Put Your Best Face Forward: The Ultimate Guide to Skincare from Acne to Anti-Aging" in 2018.

Early Life

Sandra Lee was born Sandra Siew Pin Lee on December 20, 1970, in Queens, New York City. She is the daughter of Irene Lee and Soon Seng Lee. Soon is a retired Chinese-Singaporean dermatologist, and Irene's heritage is Chinese-Malaysian. Lee's parents came to the U.S. in 1969, settling in New York, and when Sandra was 5 years old, the family moved to Southern California. Lee took a part-time job as a medical assistant for an allergist while attending the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). After earning her degree, Sandra enrolled at Philadelphia's Hahnemann University School of Medicine, graduating in 1998. She completed her internship at Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital and her residency at Springfield's Southern Illinois University, then she gained more experience with dermatological, laser, and cosmetic surgery in San Diego.

Career

A board certified dermatologist, Lee is a member of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Mohs Surgery, and American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. According to the Skin Physicians & Surgeons website, Sandra specializes in "Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery, tumescent neck and body liposuction, eyelifts, and laser resurfacing." She started uploading videos to YouTube in 2010, but she didn't post regularly until 2015. Lee offers her patients free or discounted treatments in exchange for posting videos of them. A 2022 "Business Insider" article stated that between 2014 and 2016, Sandra made nearly $100,000 per month from YouTube views. However, after 2016, YouTube reportedly informed Lee that her videos were no longer able to be monetized like traditional content due to its rule allowing advertisers to opt out of advertising on videos with "graphic or violent content" (which includes "footage or imagery showing bodily fluids"). Since Sandra was losing revenue, she decided to make some of her future video content subscription-based. A YouTube spokesperson said of Lee's channel, "These videos were never demonetized and are currently eligible to run ads. Some content is not suitable for all advertisers and we provide controls for advertisers to opt out of showing on sensitive content, including videos that some viewers may find graphic."

In 2017, Sandra launched her own skincare company, SLMD Skincare, which offers "targeted solutions for the most common skin conditions using effective, scientifically proven ingredients, but at over-the-counter levels." In 2018, she began starring on TLC's "Dr. Pimple Popper," and the series aired its eighth season in 2022. The show has led to the holiday specials "The 12 Pops of Christmas" (2017) and "Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol" (2021) and the spin-off series "Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop" (2020). Lee was a frequent guest on the television series "The Doctors" from 2014 to 2017, and she has also appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Home & Family," "Rachael Ray," "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "Entertainment Tonight," "The Dr. Oz Show," "The Wendy Williams Show," "Today," and "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Personal Life

Sandra married fellow dermatologist Jeffrey C. Rebish on May 28, 2000, and they have two sons. Lee and Rebish met in medical school, and Jeffrey later moved to Upland with Sandra and began running her father's practice, Skin Physicians & Surgeons, with her.

Awards and Nominations

Sandra Lee won Critics' Choice Real TV Awards for Female Star of The Year in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and she earned a Women's Image Network Award nomination for Outstanding Actress Reality Series in 2021. That year she also won the Reality Royalty award at the American Reality Television Awards, and "Dr. Pimple Popper" was nominated for Guilty Pleasure Show.