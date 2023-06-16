Dr DisRespect Net Worth

What is Dr DisRespect's Net Worth?

Dr DisRespect is an American streamer who has a net worth of $8 million. Dr Disrespect is the online alias of Herschel Beahm IV, a video game streamer. He first became popular on Twitch for streaming his plays of such battle royale games as "PUBG: Battlegrounds," "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," and "Fortnite." After being banned from Twitch in 2020, he moved over to YouTube, where he continued streaming and gaining millions of views.

Early Life and Education

Herschel Beahm IV was born on March 10, 1982. For his higher education, he attended California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he played NCAA Division II basketball. Beahm graduated in 2005.

Career Beginnings

Beahm began his video game career as the community manager of Sledgehammer Games, a video game developer based in Foster City, California. During his tenure at the company from 2011 to 2015, he joined the video broadcasting website Justin.tv, which later became Twitch. Beahm left Sledgehammer to pursue a full-time career in streaming.

Streaming Career

Beahm became popular on the live streaming service Twitch playing various battle royale video games under the alias Dr Disrespect. He started out playing "H1Z1" before switching to "PUBG: Battlegrounds." Beahm reached an even greater level of recognition when he began playing "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4"; one of his streams, in early 2018, reached a near-record 388,000 concurrent viewers. Due to his popularity, he landed sponsorship deals with Gillette, Game Fuel, and Roccat, among other brands.

In early 2019, Beahm signed with Creative Artists Agency, and the following year signed a multi-year deal with Twitch. He continued to be popular on Twitch playing "Call of Duty: Warzone," "Fortnite," and "Apex Legends." However, in mid-2020, Beahm was banned from Twitch and his channel was removed for unexplained reasons. After 42 days without streaming, he moved to YouTube, where he continued to stream and amass millions of views. Beahm later learned why he was banned from Twitch, but did not disclose the reason. He announced that he had resolved his legal dispute with the service in 2022.

Dr DisRespect Persona

Beahm's Dr DisRespect persona is known for being quick-witted, pompous, and cutthroat, more of an entertainer than a professional gamer. ESPN has described him as a "WWE character in the competitive gaming world." While playing as Dr DisRespect, he dons a black mullet wig, wrap-around sunglasses, a long-sleeved athletic shirt, and a tactical vest. He also sports a mustache he calls "The Poisonous Ethiopian Caterpillar" and "Slick Daddy."

E3 Bathroom Incident

As Dr Disrespect, Beahm has gotten into some trouble. One of his most controversial incidents occurred at the E3 expo in Los Angeles in 2019, when he and his cameraman entered a public restroom and kept on live-streaming on Twitch, a violation of Twitch's privacy rules. As a consequence, he was banned from E3 and had his Twitch account temporarily suspended.

Other Ventures

Outside of his streaming career, Beahm has been involved in various ventures. In 2020, he worked with Hi-Rez Studios to design a custom map and a character skin for the free multiplayer third-person shooter "Rogue Company." The next year, Beahm announced that he was launching an AAA gaming studio called Midnight Society, to be headed by himself, veteran developers Quinn DelHoyo and Robert Bowling, and CEO Sumit Gupta. The mission of the studio is to create a community experience in which players have the power to determine the games' designs and features. Elsewhere, Beahm penned a memoir entitled "Violence. Speed. Momentum.," which was published in 2021.

Personal Life

Beahm is married to a fellow live-streamer who goes by the alias Mrs Assassin. In 2017, he admitted that he had been unfaithful to her, and took a hiatus from streaming. The two ultimately reconciled and went on to stream together, with Mrs Assassin often making humorous cameos on her husband's streams. The couple has a daughter named Alana.