What is Doug Ellin's Net Worth?

Doug Ellin is an American producer and story writer who has a net worth of $30 million. Doug Ellin is probably best known for being the head writer, producer, and creator of the hit series, "Entourage". The show was loosely based on Mark Wahlberg's personal life and experience. The HBO show enjoyed an eight-season run, after which Ellin inked an eight-figure pact with HBO to continue producing television. Ellen also produced the 2015 film adaptation which was not particularly well-received. For his work, he has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, four Writers Guild of America Awards, three PGA Awards and a BAFTA, as well as he has taken home a BAFTA and a PGA award. Among his other credits, Ellin co-wrote and directed the films "Phat Beach" and "Kissing a Fool."

Early Life and Education

Doug Ellin was born on April 6, 1968 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to June and Marvin. He is Jewish. Ellin was raised in Merrick on Long Island, and was educated at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore. For college, he attended Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and then the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, California.

Film and Television Career

Ellin began his career writing and directing the short films "The Waiter" and "The Pitch," both in 1993. The latter was funded by producer Mike DeLuca, and starred David Schwimmer before his "Friends" fame. Ellin's feature film directorial debut, "Phat Beach," came out in 1996. A hip hop comedy beach film, it stars Jermaine 'Huggy' Hopkins, Brian Hooks, Gregg Vance, Claudia Kaleem, and Coolio. Ellin's next film was the 1998 romcom "Kissing a Fool," which reunited him with David Schwimmer. The film also stars Jason Lee, Mili Avital, and Bonnie Hunt. After that, Ellin sold a few of his screenplays to Miramax, including "The Pledge," which was ultimately never produced. Later, from 2002 to 2004, he transitioned to television as a staff writer on the ABC sitcom "Life with Bonnie," starring Bonnie Hunt.

Ellin gained widespread recognition in 2004 when he created the HBO television series "Entourage." The show follows the acting career of young movie star Vincent Chase and his childhood friends from Queens as they build their careers in Los Angeles. It stars Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jeremy Piven, Jerry Ferrara, and Debi Mazar. "Entourage" proved to be a big hit, running for eight seasons through 2011. Ellin served as the show's head writer, and also directed and acted in some episodes. He went on to write and direct the big-screen adaptation of "Entourage," featuring the principal cast of the show reprising their roles. The film came out in 2015 and was a critical and commercial disappointment.

Other Endeavors

Among his other endeavors, Ellin sits on the board of the Greenwich International Film Festival. He also co-hosts a comedy podcast called "Victory!" with "Entourage" star Kevin Dillon, on which the pair engage in deep-dive discussions of every "Entourage" episode and offer behind-the-scenes stories.

Awards and Nominations

For his work on "Entourage," Ellin received multiple Emmy, WGA, PGA, and BAFTA Award nominations. He won a PGA and a BAFTA.

Personal Life

In 1996, Ellin married Melissa Hecht. They had two children before divorcing in 2009. Ellin went on to date Maddie Diehl, to whom he got engaged in 2014. Ultimately, the pair broke off the engagement in 2016. Ellin married Andrea Adler the following year, but filed for divorce in 2018.

Real Estate

In 2015 Doug paid $3.8 million for a home in Beverly Hills. The seller James Caan, whose son Scott had a memorable role on Entourage. Doug put this home up for sale in January 2020 for $8 million. He ultimately removed the listing and continues to own this property.

He owned a previous Beverly Hills home which was purchased in 2008 for $6 million and sold in 2019 for $9.1 million.

In October 2022 Doug paid $3.3 million for a home in La Quinta, California. He listed this home for sale in October 2023 for $3.995 million. Here is a video tour: