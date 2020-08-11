Derek Haas Net Worth

Derek Haas net worth: Derek Haas is an American writer and producer who has a net worth of $60 million. He is best known for being responsible for the Chicago Fire series and its spinoffs.

Derek Haas was born in Austin, Texas in June 1970. As an author he wrote the Silver Bear series as well as the standalone novel The Right Hand and several collections of short stories. Haas wrote for the movies 2 Fast 2 Furious, Catch That Kid, 3:10 to Yuma, and Wanted. He wrote and produced the films The Double and Overdrive. Derek Haas created and has served as executive producer for the TV series Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Justice. He also served as executive producer for the television series FBI. His Silver Bear series includes The Silver Bear, Columbus, Dark Men, A Different Lie, and The Way I Die. His short stories include Shake, Western Law, A Bad Feeling, Claustrophobia, Lie, and West 31st and South Halsted.

Real Estate: In August 2020, Derek paid $9.2 million for a house in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood.

