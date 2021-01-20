Dayton Duncan Net Worth

How much is Dayton Duncan Worth?

in Richest BusinessProducers
Dayton Duncan Net Worth:
$1 Million

Dayton Duncan net worth: Dayton Duncan is an American screenwriter, producer, and political aide who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for collaborating with documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

Dayton Duncan was born in Indianola, Iowa in September 1949. He was a writer and consulting producer for the TV mini-series documentary The West in 1996. Duncan produced and wrote the TV mini-series documentary The National Parks; America's Best Idea in 2009. He produced and wrote the TV mini-series documentary The Dust Bowl in 2012. Dayton Duncan wrote and produced the TV mini-series documentary Country Music in 2019. He served as a consulting producer for the TV mini-series documentary The War in 2007. Duncan also wrote and produced the TV movie documentaries Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery, Mark Twain, and Horatio's Drivee: America's First Road Trip. Dayton Duncan won a Primetime Emmy Awards in 2010 for The National Parks: America's Best Idea.

Dayton Duncan Net Worth

Dayton Duncan

Net Worth:$1 Million
Date of Birth:1949
Gender:Male
Profession:Screenwriter, Film Producer, Writer
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2021
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion