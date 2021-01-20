Dayton Duncan net worth: Dayton Duncan is an American screenwriter, producer, and political aide who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for collaborating with documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

Dayton Duncan was born in Indianola, Iowa in September 1949. He was a writer and consulting producer for the TV mini-series documentary The West in 1996. Duncan produced and wrote the TV mini-series documentary The National Parks; America's Best Idea in 2009. He produced and wrote the TV mini-series documentary The Dust Bowl in 2012. Dayton Duncan wrote and produced the TV mini-series documentary Country Music in 2019. He served as a consulting producer for the TV mini-series documentary The War in 2007. Duncan also wrote and produced the TV movie documentaries Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery, Mark Twain, and Horatio's Drivee: America's First Road Trip. Dayton Duncan won a Primetime Emmy Awards in 2010 for The National Parks: America's Best Idea.