Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $20 Million Birthdate: Nov 3, 1963 (60 years old) Birthplace: St. Louis Gender: Male Profession: Television Producer, Television Director, Film Producer, Film Director, Screenwriter, Cinematographer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Davis Guggenheim's Net Worth

What is Davis Guggenheim's Net Worth?

Davis Guggenheim is a film and television director and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. Davis Guggenheim is known for directing such acclaimed documentary films as "An Inconvenient Truth," "It Might Get Loud," "He Named Me Malala," and "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie." For "An Inconvenient Truth," he won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. On television, Guggenheim directed episodes of such series as "NYPD Blue," "Party of Five," "ER," "Alias," and "Deadwood."

Early Life and Education

Philip Davis Guggenheim was born on November 3, 1963 in St. Louis, Missouri to Marion Davis and Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Charles Guggenheim. His mother was Episcopalian, while his father was Jewish. As a youth, Guggenheim attended the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia and Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC. For his higher education, he went to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Film Career

Guggenheim made his feature film directorial debut in 2000 with the teen psychological thriller "Gossip." However, he became best known as a documentary filmmaker beginning with his next film, the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Focused on Al Gore's international campaign to educate the public about the dangers of global warming, "An Inconvenient Truth" became one of the highest-grossing documentaries in U.S. history, and won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. Guggenheim's next feature documentary was "It Might Get Loud," which was released in 2008; it explored the careers of prominent rock guitarists Jack White, Jimmy Page, and the Edge. He went on to direct "Waiting for 'Superman'," about the failures of the American public education system. The film debuted at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Documentary.

In 2011, Guggenheim released his documentary "From the Sky Down," about the band U2 and the production of its acclaimed 1991 album "Achtung Baby." His next feature documentary was 2015's "He Named Me Malala," a biography of education activist Malala Yousafzai. Five years after that, Guggenheim founded the film and television production company Concordia Studio with Jonathan King. The studio went on to produce such documentary films as "Boys State," "Time," "A Thousand Cuts," "Procession," and the Academy Award-winning "Summer of Soul." It also produced the narrative film "Swan Song" for Apple TV+. In 2023, Concordia produced the documentary film "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," which was directed by Guggenheim. Released on Apple TV+, the film earned seven Emmy Award nominations, and won one for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program.

Television Career

Guggenheim began his television career in 1995 directing episodes of the series "NYPD Blue," "Sisters," and "Charlie Grace." Over the subsequent years, he directed episodes of such shows as "Party of Five," "ER," "Relativity," and "The Visitor." In 2001, Guggenheim directed the television documentary film "The First Year." He went on to direct episodes of "24," "Alias," "The Shield," "Deadwood," "Wanted," and "The Unit," among many other shows. In 2009, Guggenheim directed the pilot episode of the "Melrose Place" revival series. The original Melrose Place starred his brother in law Andrew Shue. The next decade, he directed the television films "Widow Detective" and "Teach." In 2019, Guggenheim directed the three-part Netflix documentary series "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates," about the life and work of the titular Microsoft co-founder and CEO.

Collaborations with Barack Obama and Joe Biden

Since 2008, Guggenheim has had a close working relationship with Barack Obama. For the former U.S. president, he directed the short biographical films "A Mother's Promise" and "The Road We've Traveled," as well as Obama's 2012 convention film. Guggenheim went on to direct a number of short films for U.S. president Joe Biden, including Biden's 2020 convention films "Never Just a Job," "When You See Something Wrong," and "The Granddaughters." In 2023, Guggenheim's production company Concordia partnered with Obama's production company Higher Ground to produce the four-part Netflix documentary series "Working: What We Do All Day," which was directed by Caroline Suh and narrated by Obama.

Personal Life

Guggenheim married actress Elisabeth Shue in 1994. Together, they have three children named Miles, Stella, and Agnes. Actor/tech entrepreneur Andrew Shue is his brother in law.