David Kohan net worth: David Kohan is an American television producer and writer who has a net worth of $100 million. He is best-known for creating the television series Will & Grace.

David Kohan was born in New York City, New York in April 1964. He co-created the TV series Will & Grace, Boston Common, Good Morning, Miami, Four Kings, and Twins. Kohan has worked for CBS, NBC, The WB, and TBS. He was a writer for the television series Good Advice from 1993 to 1994 and a co-producer of the TV series The Single Guy from 1995 to 1996. From 1996 to 1997 he executed produced the series Boston Common. David Kohan wrote and executive produced the TV series Will & Grace from 1998 to 2006 and 2017 to 2020, Good Morning, Miami from 2002 to 2003, The Stones in 2004, Twins from 2005 to 2006, Four Kings in 2006, $h*! My Dad Says from 2010 to 2011, Partners from 2012 to 2013, and Clipped in 2015. In 2000 he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for Will & Grace.

David's sister Jenji Kohan is also a television creator/producer, known for Orange is the New Black and Weeds.