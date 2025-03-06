What Is David Furnish's Net Worth?

David Furnish is a Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive who has a net worth of $50 million. David Furnish earned his Honours Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Western Ontario. Shortly after college, he was recruited by the venerable ad agency Ogilvy and Mather. David is married to music legend Sir Elton John, and he is best known for directing the documentaries "Elton John: Tantrums & Tiara" (1997) and "Elton John: Never Too Late" (2024). He is co-head of Rocket Pictures alongside John and has produced films such as "Women Talking Dirty" (1999), "It's a Boy Girl Thing" (2006), "Gnomeo & Juliet" (2011), "Sherlock Gnomes" (2018), and "Rocketman" (2019). David also produced "Billy Elliot: The Musical," which Elton wrote the music for; the musical has earned numerous awards, including 10 Tony Awards. Furnish is the chairman of the board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and he has written for "GQ," "Interview," and "Tatler."

Early Life

David Furnish was born David James Furnish on October 25, 1962, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is the son of Jack and Gladys Furnish, and his father was a director at the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers. David grew up with two siblings, John and Peter. He attended the Sir John A. Macdonald Collegiate Institute, and after he graduated in 1981, he enrolled at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario, where he earned an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration in 1985.

Career

After graduating from college, David was recruited by the Toronto advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather Canada. At the age of 27, he asked to be transferred to the UK principal offices in London, where he became the youngest Director of Account Services at the firm. Furnish and Elton John are co-chiefs of Rocket Pictures, which was established in 1996. Rocket Pictures has produced several projects, including the 2019 Elton John biopic "Rocketman," which grossed $195.3 million at the box office and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and a BAFTA Award nomination for Outstanding British Film. David is the chairman of the board of the charitable organization the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has "raised more than $600 million to support over 3,100 projects in 95 countries globally to increase access to health care, tackle LGBTQ+ stigma, and end AIDS." Furnish has served as a contributing editor for the British magazine "Tatler" and as a columnist for "GQ" and "Interview." In 2015, "GQ" named David one of the "50 Best Dressed Men in Britain." In 2019, the online magazine "Queerty" honored Furnish and John as "trailblazing individuals who actively ensure society remains moving towards equality, acceptance and dignity for all queer people" to mark the Stonewall riots' 50th anniversary.

Personal Life

David began a relationship with Sir Elton John in 1993, and John proposed at a dinner party in May 2005. They entered into a civil partnership on December 21st of that year, which was the first day civil partnerships were performed in England. The couple welcomed their first child, son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, via a surrogate on Christmas Day in 2010, followed by their second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, on January 11, 2013. Same-sex marriage was legalized in England and Wales in March 2015, and David and Elton retroactively converted their civil partnership to marriage and celebrated on December 21, 2014. Furnish and John are the godfathers of Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn.

Awards and Nominations

In 2023, Furnish won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium." He has earned two BAFTA Award nominations, for the Flaherty Documentary Award (TV) for "Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras" (1997) and Outstanding British Film of the Year for "Rocketman" (2020). In 2010, David won a Gemini Award for Best Talk Series for "Spectacle: Elvis Costello with…," which he executive produced, and in 2020, he and Elton earned a Queerty nomination for the Love is Great award. In 2024, Furnish received a Hollywood Music In Media Award nomination for Best Music Documentary/Special Program for "Elton John: Never Too Late."

Real Estate

Elton and David have owned several homes. In 2015, they paid $32.6 million for 24,260-square-foot home in Beverly Hills, California. They sold the 10-bedroom, 22-bathroom home for $75 million in 2022. In 2012, the couple purchased a 5,000-square-foot Los Angeles home for $7.2 million. They have also owned at least two homes in England, including a London townhome and a house in Woodside, Old Windsor.