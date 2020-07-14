Dave Grusin Net Worth

How much is Dave Grusin Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenProducers
Dave Grusin Net Worth:
$20 Million

Dave Grusin net worth: Dave Grusin is an American composer, arranger, pianist, and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. He is perhaps best known for winning 10 Grammy Awards.

Dave Grusin was born in Littleton, Colorado in June 1934. His musical styles include jazz, jazz fusion, and contemporary jazz. He plays the piano and keyboard. Grusin is the co-founder of GRP Records. He has released many albums starting with Subways Are for Sleeping in 1962. Dave Grusin has also worked as a sideman for Patti Austin, the Brothers Johnson, Tom Browne, Don Grusin, Quincy Jones, John Klemmer, Earl Klugh, Jon Lucien, Harvey Mason, Carmen McRae, Sergio Mendes, Lee Ritenour, Dave Valentin, Sadao Watanabe, and more. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for the film The Milagro Beanfield War. He has won multiple Grammy Awards for Best Arrangement on an Instrumental and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, as well as a Grammy for Best Album Original Score Written for Motion Picture or Television.

Dave Grusin Net Worth

Dave Grusin

Net Worth:$20 Million
Date of Birth:Jun 26, 1934 (86 years old)
Gender:Male
Profession:Composer, Music Arranger, Musician, Pianist, Film Score Composer, Actor
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion