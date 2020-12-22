Dana York net worth: Dana York, also known as Dana Petty, is an American former educator who has a net worth of $90 million. She is best known for being the widow of musician Tom Petty.

Dana York was born in Flint, MI 1964. Dana worked in education as principal at the University High School in Ferndale, Michigan. She met Tom Petty at a concert in 1991 but both were married at the time. Dana and Tom began dating in 1996. They married in 2001 with a small ceremony in Las Vegas and another at their house in Malibu. Musician Little Richard officiated the second ceremony.

Tom Petty passed away in October 2017 at 66 years old.

York and Petty's daughters from a previous marriage became involved in a dispute over the control of the late singer's estate. In 2019 York filed a lawsuit against Petty's two daughters. Petty's daughters Adria and Annakim Violette filed a $5 million counter lawsuit against York. They settled their disputes in December 2019.

Real Estate: At the time of his death, Tom and Dana lived in a 5,300 square foot Malibu estate, which he bought for $3.8 million in 1998. They also owned a second Malibu home, a cottage on Escondido Beach and a $1.8 million home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood that would later be occupied by Dana's son from a previous relationship, Dylan Epperson.

In September 2020 Dana Petty paid $4.7 million for a new home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.