Dale Mortimer net worth: Dale Mortimer is an American reality television personality and socialite who has a net worth of $100 million. She is best known for being the mother of Tinsley Mortimer.

Dale Mortimer was born in New York. She married George Riley Mercer and had two daughters: Tinsley Mortimer and Dabney Mercer. Dale Mortimer is an interior designer. In 2010 she starred on the reality TV series High Society and she began starring on the reality TV series The Real Housewives of New York City in 2019. She is also known by Dale Mercer or Dale Tatum. Her daughter Tinsley Mortimer is known for starring on the same reality shows. Dale Mortimer appeared with her daughter Tinsley Mortimer on an episode of the series Dr. Phil titled "Meddling Moms" in 2010. Tinsley Mortimer has worked as a beauty assistant at Vogue, an event planner, and a beauty ambassador for Christian Dior. She authored the novel Southern Charm and is a contributor for Town & Country magazine.

