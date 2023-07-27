Dakotaz Net Worth

What Is Dakotaz's Net Worth?

Dakotaz is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has a net worth of $10 million. Also known as "Dark" and "DK," dakotaz previously streamed "Fortnite" exclusively, but he later branched out to "Among Us" and other games. He has 4.7 million followers on Twitch and 2.77 million subscribers on YouTube. In 2020, dakotaz earned a Shorty Award nomination for Twitch Streamer of the Year.

Early Life

Dakotaz was born Brett Hoffman on July 13, 1986, in Dearborn, Michigan. His twin brother is also a streamer and plays "Fortnite" under the name Hofmvn.

Career

Dakotaz launched his Twitch channel in 2012 and started out streaming the zombie game "The War Z" (which was later renamed "Infestation: Survivor Stories"), followed by the battle royale games "H1Z1" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." His Twitch channel eventually amassed 4.7 million followers. Dakotaz created his YouTube channel in early 2013, and as of this writing, he has 2.77 million subscribers, and his videos have been viewed more than 294 million times. After "Fortnite" was released in 2017, dakotaz's channels gained popularity, and he attributed this to his personality and gameplay. In January 2018, he joined Team SoloMid. He left the team after a year and later signed with Loaded.

In 2018, his YouTube channel hit one million subscribers, and by the end of the year, his channel was YouTube's sixth most-viewed channel.

In 2020, Twitch streamers Fasffy and Loserfruit held a 24-hour Twitch stream to raise money for Australian Fire Relief. They ended up raising over $220,000 (approximately $318,00 AUD), and an article about the fundraiser stated, "Their biggest donation during this time was from fellow Twitch streamer Dakotaz, who dropped in $14,000 and then another $7,000." In recent years, dakotaz has become known for his streams of "Valorant" and "Among Us."

Personal Life

In late 2019, dakotaz tweeted that "Fortnite" was in a "hot garbage" state, and fellow streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins replied that dakotaz could play another game. Ninja then told streamer DrLupo (who he was broadcasting with at the time) of dakotaz, "So he replies 'I could but other games put me to sleep.' So now I want to reply, 'so stop sh*tting on the only game that you enjoy!' He's one of the only influencers that doesn't think he's an influencer!" Ninja added, "DK if this is the only game that doesn't put you to sleep, and you think it's hot sh*t, maybe don't talk sh*t about it to your entire audience!" Dakotaz responded, "Just stay in your lane, Ninja. You know what I'm saying? Like if I got an opinion, I got an opinion. Shut your mouth, dude." Dakotaz blocked Ninja on Twitter a few days later.