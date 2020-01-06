Courtney Kemp net worth: Courtney Kemp is an American television writer and producer who has a net worth of $30 million. Courtney Kemp was born in Norwalk, Connecticut in May 1977. She is known for creating the Starz television series Power. The show began airing in 2014 and Kemp has served as executive producer and writer. Courtney Kemp starred in the 2019 television series Power Confidential.

She worked as a story editor on the TV series Justice from 2006 to 2007 and as an executive story editor for the series Eli Stone in 2008. Kemp was a staff writer for The Bernie Mac Show from 2005 to 2006. She has also written for the TV series Justice, Eli Stone, The Good Wife, and more. Kemp co-produced the TV series My Own Worst Enemy in 2008 and Happy Town in 2010. She was a producer and supervising producer for the TV series The Good Wife from 2010 to 2012. Courtney Kemp was a co-executive producer for the television series Hawaii Five-O in 2012 and for the TV series Beauty and the Beast from 2012 to 2013. She also executive produced the series Power Confidential in 2019. In 2011 she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for The Good Wife.

Real Estate: In 2018, Courtney spent $2 million on a starter home in Los Angeles. In December 2019 she spent $8.7 million on a new mansion. The sellers were baseball player Nick Swisher and his wife Joanna.