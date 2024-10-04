What is CoryxKenshin's Net Worth?

CoryxKenshin is the online handle of Cory Williams, a YouTuber and actor who has a net worth of $4 million. He is known for his humorous playthroughs of horror video games, particularly "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Bloodborne." Williams has also done playthroughs of such games as "Elden Ring" and "Friday Night Funkin'."

Early Life and Education

Cory Williams was born on November 9, 1992 in Detroit, Michigan. He was born with ectodermal dysplasia, a rare genetic syndrome causing him to lack a full set of teeth and substantial body hair. Due to his condition, he was often bullied in school. For his higher education, Williams went to the University of Michigan.

YouTube Career

Williams created his YouTube channel, CoryxKenshin, in 2009. Originally, he made comedy sketches for his channel. He gained greater recognition in the mid-2010s when he began doing comedic playthroughs of popular horror video games, notably "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Bloodborne." Williams also created a series of horror short film reaction videos entitled "Spooky Scary Sunday." Beyond the horror genre, he has done playthroughs of such video games as "Elden Ring" and "Friday Night Funkin'." His playthrough of the latter game became the fifth-most viewed video in the United States in 2021. Despite taking semi-frequent hiatuses from YouTube, such as in 2020 when he took a break due to anxiety and depression during COVID, Williams remains hugely popular on the platform. His CoryxKenshin channel has over 18 million subscribers, and his videos have over eight billion total views.

Film Career

Due to the popularity of his playthroughs of the video game "Five Nights at Freddy's," Williams was cast in the 2023 film adaptation directed by Emma Tammi. In the film, he plays a cabbie.

Personal Life

Williams has been very open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, often discussing them in his YouTube videos. He is a devout Christian, and resides in Farmington Hills, Michigan.