Last Updated: October 4, 2024
Category:
Richest BusinessProducers
Net Worth:
$4 Million
  1. What Is CoryxKenshin's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. YouTube Career
  4. Film Career
  5. Personal Life

What is CoryxKenshin's Net Worth?

CoryxKenshin is the online handle of Cory Williams, a YouTuber and actor who has a net worth of $4 million. He is known for his humorous playthroughs of horror video games, particularly "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Bloodborne." Williams has also done playthroughs of such games as "Elden Ring" and "Friday Night Funkin'."

Early Life and Education

Cory Williams was born on November 9, 1992 in Detroit, Michigan. He was born with ectodermal dysplasia, a rare genetic syndrome causing him to lack a full set of teeth and substantial body hair. Due to his condition, he was often bullied in school. For his higher education, Williams went to the University of Michigan.

YouTube Career

Williams created his YouTube channel, CoryxKenshin, in 2009. Originally, he made comedy sketches for his channel. He gained greater recognition in the mid-2010s when he began doing comedic playthroughs of popular horror video games, notably "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Bloodborne." Williams also created a series of horror short film reaction videos entitled "Spooky Scary Sunday." Beyond the horror genre, he has done playthroughs of such video games as "Elden Ring" and "Friday Night Funkin'." His playthrough of the latter game became the fifth-most viewed video in the United States in 2021. Despite taking semi-frequent hiatuses from YouTube, such as in 2020 when he took a break due to anxiety and depression during COVID, Williams remains hugely popular on the platform. His CoryxKenshin channel has over 18 million subscribers, and his videos have over eight billion total views.

Film Career

Due to the popularity of his playthroughs of the video game "Five Nights at Freddy's," Williams was cast in the 2023 film adaptation directed by Emma Tammi. In the film, he plays a cabbie.

Personal Life

Williams has been very open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, often discussing them in his YouTube videos. He is a devout Christian, and resides in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Saul Alvarez Net Worth
    Saul
    Alvarez
  2. Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth
    Caroline
    Wozniacki
  3. Selena Gomez Net Worth
    Selena
    Gomez
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo
  5. Ariana Grande Net Worth
    Ariana
    Grande
  6. Tyrese Gibson Net Worth
    Tyrese
    Gibson
  7. Kylian Mbappé Net Worth
    Kylian
    Mbappé
  8. Nicki Minaj Net Worth
    Nicki
    Minaj
  9. Jet Li Net Worth
    Jet
    Li
  10. Osama Bin Laden Net Worth
    Osama
    Bin Laden
  11. Linda Hamilton Net Worth
    Linda
    Hamilton
  12. David Duchovny Net Worth
    David
    Duchovny
  13. Karim Benzema Net Worth
    Karim
    Benzema
  14. Luka Modrić Net Worth
    Luka
    Modrić
  15. Neymar Net Worth
    Neymar
  16. Gillian Anderson Net Worth
    Gillian
    Anderson