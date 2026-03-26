What is Cory Cotton's net worth?

Cory Cotton is an American entertainer and author who has a net worth of $20 million. Cory Cotton earned fame and fortune as a co-founder of the sports entertainment brand Dude Perfect. As one half of the identical Cotton twins, Cory has been a central figure in the group's rise from a viral backyard basketball video to one of the most successful YouTube channels in the world. Known for his energetic personality and competitive streak, he has played a key role in shaping the group's signature mix of trick shots, challenges, and family-friendly humor. Beyond video content, Cory has also contributed to the expansion of Dude Perfect into live tours, television, and publishing, including co-authoring a book tied to the brand's success. His career reflects the broader evolution of digital creators into full-scale media entrepreneurs.

Early Life

Cory Cotton was born on July 17, 1987, in The Woodlands, Texas, alongside his identical twin brother, Coby. He grew up in a sports-oriented household and developed a strong interest in athletics, competition, and teamwork.

He attended Texas A&M University, where he met the friends who would eventually form Dude Perfect. During college, Cory balanced academics with recreational sports, laying the groundwork for the group's future content.

The Birth of Dude Perfect

In 2009, Cory and his friends filmed a basketball trick-shot video and uploaded it to YouTube. The video quickly went viral, launching Dude Perfect into the spotlight.

Cory became one of the most recognizable personalities within the group, contributing both on-screen charisma and behind-the-scenes creative input. As the channel grew, he helped refine the group's content strategy, focusing on increasingly elaborate stunts and competitions.

Expansion and Media Ventures

As Dude Perfect expanded, Cory played a role in branching into new areas, including live tours, merchandise, and television. The group's show, "The Dude Perfect Show," introduced their content to a broader audience.

He also co-authored a book tied to the brand, further extending Dude Perfect's reach beyond digital platforms.