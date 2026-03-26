What is Cody Jones's net worth?

Cody Jones is an American entertainer who has a net worth of $20 million. Cody Jones earned fortune and fame as a co-founder of Dude Perfect, one of the most successful YouTube channels of all time.

Known to fans as "The Tall Guy," Jones has been a central figure in the group's rise from a viral YouTube experiment into a global media and merchandising powerhouse. Standing out for his size, strength, and competitive personality, he often anchors the group's more physically demanding challenges while also contributing to its comedic tone. Since Dude Perfect's founding in 2009, Jones has appeared in hundreds of videos that have collectively generated billions of views, helping define a genre that blends trick shots, sports challenges, and sketch comedy. As the group expanded into live arena tours, television programming, licensing, and brand partnerships, Jones remained a consistent on-screen presence and a key contributor to the group's identity. His career reflects both the evolution of digital creators into mainstream entertainers and the enduring appeal of personality-driven group content.

Early Life

Cody Jones was born on October 9, 1987, in Plano, Texas. He grew up in a sports-focused environment and quickly gravitated toward basketball, where his height and athletic ability gave him a natural advantage.

Jones attended Texas A&M University, where he played basketball and pursued his studies while forming close friendships with Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Tyler Toney. Their shared interest in sports and competition would eventually lead to the creation of Dude Perfect.

The Birth of Dude Perfect

In 2009, Jones and his friends filmed a basketball trick-shot video at a backyard hoop and uploaded it to YouTube. The video quickly went viral, launching Dude Perfect into the spotlight.

Jones' athletic background made him a natural fit for the group's content, particularly in early videos that relied heavily on basketball-based trick shots. As the channel grew, he became one of its most recognizable personalities.

Role Within Dude Perfect

Jones earned the nickname "The Tall Guy," a nod to his imposing height and physical presence. Within the group, he often takes on roles that emphasize strength, endurance, and physicality, whether in stereotype sketches or head-to-head competitions.

While his athletic ability is a major asset, Jones also plays an important comedic role. His reactions, competitive intensity, and willingness to fully commit to the group's challenges contribute to the dynamic that has kept Dude Perfect engaging over time.

Across hundreds of videos, he has participated in increasingly elaborate productions, from massive trick-shot setups to large-scale competitions that require both skill and entertainment value.

Expansion Into a Global Brand

As Dude Perfect evolved, Jones was part of the group's expansion into a broader entertainment business. The brand launched nationwide live tours, performing in arenas and bringing their content to a live audience.

They also expanded into television with "The Dude Perfect Show," as well as into merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship deals with major global brands. Jones' continued presence across these ventures helped maintain the group's identity as it scaled.