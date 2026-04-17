What is Clavicular's net worth?

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, is an American online streamer and influencer who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Clavicular rose to prominence in 2025 through viral content centered on the controversial "looksmaxxing" subculture. Building large audiences on platforms like TikTok and Kick, Peters positioned himself as one of the movement's most recognizable and extreme figures, blending self-improvement rhetoric with shock-driven performance and highly engineered viral moments. His content often pushes boundaries, promoting aggressive physical transformation techniques while cultivating a persona that thrives on controversy and attention. As his following grew into the hundreds of thousands, so did scrutiny from media outlets, critics, and law enforcement.

Early Life

Braden Eric Peters was born on December 17, 2005, and raised in Hoboken, New Jersey. His father worked in business, while his mother stayed at home, providing a relatively stable upbringing. He attended Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange.

Peters has said his obsession with physical appearance began around age 14 during the COVID-19 pandemic. During lockdowns, he reportedly spent up to 14 hours a day online, immersing himself in niche forums dedicated to "looksmaxxing," a fringe internet subculture focused on maximizing physical attractiveness. During this period, he began experimenting with testosterone injections and other substances, often without parental knowledge.

After high school, Peters enrolled at Sacred Heart University but was expelled within weeks after steroids and testosterone were discovered in his dorm room. The expulsion marked a turning point, pushing him away from traditional education and fully toward building an online persona and career.

Rise to Fame and Monetization

By 2025, Peters had adopted the alias "Clavicular," a reference to the clavicle bone, which is fetishized within the looksmaxxing community as a marker of physical attractiveness. He quickly gained traction on TikTok and Kick through a mix of "in-real-life" livestreams, provocative commentary, and extreme self-transformation narratives.

A recurring theme in his content is "mogging," a slang term for physically outshining others by comparison, often performed in public settings for maximum viral impact. His streams frequently involve confrontational or attention-grabbing scenarios designed to generate clips that spread rapidly across social media.

Financially, his rise has been significant. By early 2026, Peters was reportedly earning over $100,000 per month from livestreaming alone. He further monetized his audience through a paid subscription program called the "Clavicular System," later rebranded as "Clavicular's Clan," which charges roughly $50 per month and offers guidance on achieving physical and social "ascension."

Extreme Practices and Content Strategy

Clavicular's brand is defined by his advocacy of "hardmaxxing," an extreme version of looksmaxxing that involves aggressive and often dangerous physical interventions. Among the practices he has promoted or admitted to:

"Bone smashing," a pseudoscientific method of striking facial bones to allegedly stimulate regrowth.

Long-term anabolic steroid use, which he has said contributed to infertility by his late teens.

The use of substances, including stimulants, to suppress appetite and maintain a lean physique.

Planned or discussed cosmetic surgeries to alter facial structure.

Livestreaming the injection of fat-dissolving substances into himself and others, including his girlfriend and fellow influencers.

These practices have drawn widespread criticism from medical professionals, media outlets, and online commentators, who argue that his content promotes harmful behavior, particularly among impressionable young viewers.

Viral Incidents and Controversies

Much of Clavicular's notoriety stems from a series of viral and highly controversial incidents. The most prominent occurred in December 2025, when a livestream appeared to show him driving a Tesla Cybertruck into a man lying in front of the vehicle. The clip spread widely, significantly amplifying his public profile and resulting in temporary platform bans.

He has also drawn attention for inflammatory interviews and public statements, including appearances where he criticized public figures based on their physical appearance. His content frequently intersects with controversial internet subcultures, and he has been seen associating with polarizing online personalities.

Additional controversies include livestreaming himself injecting substances into others, participating in provocative public stunts, and appearing in viral clips tied to offensive or inflammatory content. These incidents have been central to his growth strategy, reinforcing a cycle in which outrage drives visibility.

Modeling and Cultural Crossover

Despite his controversial reputation, Clavicular has crossed into more traditional cultural spaces. In early 2026, he walked in a New York Fashion Week runway show for designer Elena Velez, an event noted for featuring controversial internet personalities.

His presence in fashion highlighted the increasing overlap between internet virality and traditional industries, where attention, regardless of its source, can translate into opportunity.

Legal Issues

Clavicular's rise has been accompanied by multiple legal incidents. In February 2026, he was arrested in Arizona on suspicion of drug possession and attempting to use a fake ID. The charges were later dropped.

In March 2026, he was arrested in Florida on battery-related charges stemming from an alleged altercation involving his girlfriend and another woman, which authorities believed he may have instigated for content. Around the same time, he was investigated in connection with a separate incident involving the shooting of a dead alligator during a livestream.

These legal challenges have reinforced his reputation as a volatile and controversial figure.

Public Image and Influence

Clavicular is widely viewed as a polarizing figure. Supporters see him as a master of modern internet dynamics who understands how to capture attention and convert it into revenue. Critics argue that his content promotes dangerous behavior, reinforces toxic ideals, and exploits controversy for profit.

Media analysts have described him as a leading figure in the looksmaxxing movement and a symbol of broader cultural trends among young men online. His content has also contributed to the spread of internet slang and meme culture tied to appearance, status, and social hierarchy.

His strategy, blending shock value with monetization, has made him a case study in how modern influencers can rapidly scale influence in the attention economy.

Personal Life and Health

He has stated that he is on the autism spectrum, though he has said he has not received a formal diagnosis.

His lifestyle and content have frequently intersected with substance use. In April 2026, he was hospitalized after a suspected overdose during a livestream, an incident that unfolded in real time to viewers. He later described his substance use as an attempt to cope with social discomfort and maintain his public persona.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, his public response was mixed, at times acknowledging the dangers while also downplaying or deflecting questions about the extent of his behavior.