What Is Chris Moyles' Net Worth and Salary?

Chris Moyles is an English radio and television presenter, author, and actor who has a net worth of $20 million. Chris Moyles hosts the Radio X program "The Chris Moyles Show," and he previously presented BBC Radio 1's "The Chris Moyles Show" and Channel 4's "Chris Moyles' Quiz Night." As an actor, Chris has played King Herod in touring productions of the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," and he has appeared in "Keith Lemon: The Film" (2012) and the TV movie "Saturday Knight Takeaway" (2021). He wrote the 2010 TV documentary "When Moyles Met the Radio 1 Breakfast DJs" as well as the memoirs "The Gospel According to Chris Moyles: The Story of a Man and His Mouth" (2006) and "The Difficult Second Book" (2007). Moyles also released the albums "The Parody Album" (2009) and "The Difficult Second Album" (2012), which reached #17 and #13 on the UK Albums Chart, respectively. In 2022, he joined the cast of the reality television show "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" for its 22nd season.

Early Life

Chris Moyles was born Christopher David Moyles on February 22, 1974, in Leeds, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. He is the son of Hannah and Christopher Moyles, and his father was a postman. Chris has an older brother named Kieron. Moyles attended Mount St Mary's Catholic High School, and as a high school student, he launched his broadcasting career at West Yorkshire's WBHS (Wakefield's Broadcast to Hospitals Service). After working at WBHS, Chris took a job as DJ Carl Kingston's assistant at Aire FM. Around this time, he also worked for the Leeds Briggate branch's Radio Top Shop as a presenter. Moyles hosted the Saturday evening program on Aire FM, and in 1992, he became a presenter at Radio Luxembourg. The following year, he presented the evening show at the Pulse of West Yorkshire, and after being fired in 1994, he presented "The Evening Bit" at Signal 1 in Stoke-on-Trent until he was dismissed from the station. In 1995, Chris presented the evening show on the Chiltern Radio Network and eventually began presenting the late show. He hosted "The Late Bit," a weekend show, at London's Capital FM in 1996, and in 1997, he joined Radio 1.

Career

Moyles began presenting the "The Early Bit" on Radio 1 in 1997, and that year "SKY" magazine voted him one of the "Faces for 97." He hosted several shows for Radio 1, often with David "Comedy Dave" Vitty. He began presenting "The Chris Moyles Show" on Radio 1 in 2004, and readers of "The Sun" voted him DJ of the Year. In March 2011, Moyles and Vitty broke the record for Radio 1's longest continuous show with "Radio 1's Longest Show Ever with Chris Moyles and Comedy Dave for Comic Relief," which ran for 52 hours and raised £2,821,831. He had previously raised money for Comic Relief by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in 2009. In July 2011, Chris announced that he would be leaving the station in September. In September 2015, "The Chris Moyles Show" began broadcasting on Radio X in the breakfast slot.

Chris has also worked on television, hosting "Live With Chris Moyles" on Channel 5 in 2002, co-hosting "The Chris Moyles Show" with Vitty on UK Play from 1998 to 1999, and narrating numerous episodes of the Sky1 reality series "The Villa." Chris has presented episodes of "Big Brother's Big Mouth" and "The Big Breakfast," and he hosted "Chris Moyles' Quiz Night" on Channel 4 in 2009 from 2012. He competed on "The X Factor: Battle of the Stars" in 2006 and made it to the semi-finals, and he guest-starred on "Hotel Babylon" in 2007. In 2009, he appeared on BBC One's "Who Do You Think You Are?" and visited Belgium, where his grandfather died in World War I, as well as Ireland. In 2012, Moyles and British television presenter Andi Peters competed on "The Million Pound Drop" and won £25,000 for charity.

Personal Life

Chris is in a relationship with Tiffany Austin, and they have reportedly been together since 2015. In May 2006, Moyles was accused of being homophobic when he said live on the air while rejecting a certain ringtone, "I don't want that one, it's gay." The Programme Complaints Committee responded to complaints from listeners by saying, "The word 'gay', in addition to being used to mean 'homosexual' or 'carefree', was often now used to mean 'lame' or 'rubbish.' In describing a ringtone as gay, the DJ was conveying that he thought it was 'rubbish' rather than 'homosexual.' Moyles was not being homophobic." The LGBT charity Stonewall subsequently demanded Chris' dismissal and gave him their Bully of the Year award.

In 2009, Moyles spoke about filming "Who Do You Think You Are?" on his radio show, stating, "Unlike a lot of the 'Who Do You Think You Are' shows I didn't go to Auschwitz, which is pretty much everybody goes there, whether or not they're Jewish…They always kind of end up there you know if they just pass through on their way to Florida or something." The BBC released the following statement about Moyles' comments: "Anyone who listens to the 'Chris Moyles Show' will know he has an irreverent style. However, we regret that on this occasion his comments were misjudged and we are speaking to Chris and his team about them." In 2014, it was reported that Moyles "claimed to be a second-hand car dealer in a bid to save up to £1 million in tax." Chris addressed the allegations on Twitter, saying that he was told the scheme was legal. He added, "I'm not a tax expert and acted on advice I was given. This was a mistake and I accept the ruling without reservation."

Awards and Honors

Chris won a Gold Sony Radio Award in 2006 and 2008, a Silver Sony Radio Award in 1998 and 2010, and a Bronze Sony Radio Award in 2009. Readers of both "Loaded" magazine and "The Sun" newspaper voted Moyles Best DJ. In 2007, the Featherstone Rovers rugby team named their ground, which was formerly called Lionheart Stadium, the Chris Moyles Stadium.