Chris Loesch net worth: Chris Loesch is an American manager, film score composer, and music producer who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for being married to Dana Loesch.

Chris Loesch composed the score for the 2012 Hating Breitbart. In 2018 he appeared in an episode of the television series The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. He married Dana Loesch in 2000 and the couple has two children. Chris Loesch became his wife's manager and there were reports that his conservative views clashed with her early politics as a Democrat. Chris Loesch was the spokesperson for the National Rife Association. She has also been a writer and editor for Breitbart News and hosted TheBlaze TV from 2014 to 201. She has appeared on other TV networks including Fox News, CBS, CNN, HBO, and ABC. She has authored the books Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America and Flyover Nation: You Can't Run a Country You've Never Been To.