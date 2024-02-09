What is Bugha's Net Worth?

Bugha is an American professional esports player who has a net worth of $6 million. Bugha is the online handle of professional esports gamer Kyle Giersdorf. He is known for playing the video game "Fortnite Battle Royale." He achieved widespread recognition after winning the inaugural "Fortnite" World Cup as a teenager in 2019. Giersdorf went on to become an FNCS champion in 2021 and 2022. With around five million followers, he is among the most-followed streamers on the platform Twitch.

Early Life and Education

Kyle Giersdorf was born on December 30, 2002 in Pennsylvania. Growing up, his grandfather called him Bugha, which is how he got his online handle when he started his Internet career. Giersdorf was introduced to video games by his father, who is also a gamer.

Career

Giersdorf launched both his YouTube and Twitch channels, called Bugha, in 2018. He began his professional esports career playing with the team No Clout. In 2019, Giersdorf signed to the esports organization Sentinels as a member of its "Fortnite" team. That summer, he won the solo event at the first annual "Fortnite" World Cup with 59 points, beating the next closest competitor by 26 points. Giersdorf collected a $3 million cash prize as his award. Just hours after his victory, his Twitch and Twitter accounts were hacked, with the hackers tweeting out obscene messages.

He went on to take first place in the Solo Cash Cup in both October and November. In 2020, Giersdorf won the Duos Cash Cup in May and the Daily Trios Cup in July. He also came in second place in the DreamHack Online Open Finals in September. In 2021, Giersdorf finished first in the FNCS Trios Grand Finals and the FNCS Trios Grand Royale Finals, Chapter 2, Season 8. The following year, he came in first in the FNCS Duos Grand Finals, Chapter 3, Season 1. Giersdorf left Sentinels that year. In 2023, he joined Dignitas and finished second in the FNCS Duos Grand Finals, Chapter 4, Season 3.

Awards and Nominations

Beyond his various cash prizes from tournaments and events, Giersdorf won Best Esports Player at the Game Awards in 2019. He beat out such competition as Luka Perkovic, known as Perkz, and Jay Won, known as Sinatraa. In 2020, Giersdorf was nominated in the Best in Gaming category at the 12th Shorty Awards. The category was ultimately won by NoisyButters.