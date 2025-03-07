What is Boi-1da's Net Worth?

Boi-1da is a Canadian record producer and songwriter who has a net worth of $20 million. Boi-1da has produced albums and songs for such artists as Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, Bizzle, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna. As a producer on Drake's 2018 song "God's Plan," he won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song. Known for his distinctive Jamaican dancehall musical style, Boi-1da often uses live instrumentation, samples, and airhorn sound effects in his beats.

Boi-1da has produced the #1 hit songs "Best I Ever Had" by Drake, "Forever" by Drake featuring Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem, "Over" by Drake, "Not Afraid" by Eminem, and "Headlines" by Drake. He has also produced hit songs like "Miss Me" by Drake featuring Lil Wayne and "0 to 100" by Drake.

Early Life and Education

Boi-1da, whose real name is Matthew Samuels, was born on October 12, 1986 in Kingston, Jamaica. When he was three years old, he moved with his family to Canada, where he was raised in Toronto and Ajax, Ontario. In the latter, Samuels went to Pickering High School. As a teenager, he began making music using the FL Studio digital audio workstation. Samuels went on to win three consecutive Battle of the Beatmakers championships.

Record Producing

Under the name Boi-1da, Samuels started his career producing the early mixtapes of Canadian actor and rapper Drake, beginning with his 2006 debut mixtape, "Room for Improvement." In 2009, he produced Drake's debut EP, "So Far Gone," as well as its hit single "Best I Ever Had." The following year, Boi-1da produced his first song to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Eminem's "Not Afraid." He earned Grammy Award nominations for both that song and the album on which it appeared, "Recovery." Over the subsequent years, Boi-1da produced albums and singles by Drake, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Slaughterhouse, Bizzle, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar, among other artists. In 2016, he had his second single to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Rihanna's "Work." Boi-1da also produced the album that yielded the single, "Anti," which peaked atop the Billboard 200 and was certified six-times platinum by the RIAA.

In 2017, Boi-1da produced Nicki Minaj's song "Regret in Your Tears" and G-Eazy's song "No Limit," featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B. The latter was certified five-times platinum by the RIAA. Boi-1da had one of his biggest commercial hits in 2018, with Drake's single "God's Plan." Featured on Drake's EP "Scary Hours" as well as his studio album "Scorpion," the song debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in several other countries. It went on to garner three Grammy Award nominations, winning for Best Rap Song. Also in 2018, Boi-1da produced Eminem's hit single "Lucky You," featuring Joyner Lucas, and Jay Rock's single "Win." For both songs, he earned Grammy Award nominations. Additionally, he was nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. In 2019, Boi-1da produced songs by Juice WRLD, Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, G-Eazy, and Drake, among others. He has since continued producing for Drake, including his infamous 2024 diss tracks "Push Ups" and "Family Matters."

Musical Style and Influences

Boi-1da is widely regarded for his distinctive dancehall sound, which includes his frequent use of live instrumentation, samples, and airhorn sound effects. He is heavily influenced by the Jamaican dancehall and reggae music he grew up listening to, as well as by such record producers as Dr. Dre, Timbaland, and the Neptunes. Boi-1da makes his beat using the program FL Studio 12.