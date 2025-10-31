What is Bob Gale's Net Worth?

Bob Gale is an American screenwriter, film producer, director, and comic book writer who has a net worth of $60 million. Bob Gale is best known for co-writing and co-producing the "Back to the Future" film trilogy with Robert Zemeckis. In the comic book world, he has written for DC Comics and Marvel Comics, including issues of Batman and Spider-Man series.

Early Life and Education

Bob Gale was born on May 25, 1951, in University City, Missouri to Maxine, an art dealer and violinist, and Mark, an attorney and later a city councilman. He has two younger brothers named Charlie and Randy. For his higher education, Gale went to the University of Southern California, from which he earned his bachelor's degree in film in 1973.

Film Career

Gale's first film as a screenwriter was the 1978 period comedy "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," which he co-wrote with the film's director, Robert Zemeckis. It concerns a varied group of teenagers as they try to gain entry to see the Beatles' historic appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964. The film marked the beginning of a fruitful partnership between Gale and Zemeckis. The pair went on to co-write the 1979 war comedy "1941," directed by Steven Spielberg. After that, Gale and Zemeckis co-wrote the black comedy "Used Cars," which was directed by Zemeckis and produced by Gale. Released in 1980, it follows a scheming used-car salesman and his boss as they compete with a rival across the street. Gale and Zemeckis had their biggest hit yet in 1985 with the science-fiction film "Back to the Future." A critical and commercial smash that became the highest-grossing film of the year, it earned Gale and Zemeckis an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The pair went on to create the sequels "Back to the Future Part II" (1989) and "Back to the Future Part III" (1990).

Following the "Back to the Future" trilogy, Gale and Zemeckis co-wrote the crime thriller "Trespass," directed by Walter Hill and released in 1992 to poor box-office returns. Three years later, Gale made his film directorial debut with the theatrical short "Mr. Payback: An Interactive Movie." A science-fiction comedy lasting about 20 minutes, it required viewers to choose which path the story was to take by using a joystick attached to their armrests. The film starred Billy Warlock as the titular android. After "Mr. Payback," Gale, along with Zemeckis, was credited on the 1996 horror comedy "Bordello of Blood." They had come up with the story of the film in the 1970s, but it wasn't produced at the time. Following a break from the big screen, Gale returned in 2002 with his feature directorial debut, "Interstate 60." He also wrote and co-produced the film, a road movie starring James Marsden, Gary Oldman, Amy Smart, Chris Cooper, and "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd, among other actors.

Comic Books

An avid reader of comic books, especially Marvel, Gale began creating his own comics when he was a teenager. In addition to his comic book "The Green Vomit," he co-founded a popular comic book club in St. Louis. Gale began writing professional comics in the late 1990s, starting with several Batman issues for DC Comics. In the early 2000s, he started writing for Marvel with the one-shot "Ant-Man's Big Christmas," co-authored by Phil Winslade. Gale then did some "Daredevil" comics with Winslade and Dave Ross. In 2008, he became one of the writers on the "Amazing Spider-Man" series, which he wrote for through 2011. Gale went on to create a monthly "Back to the Future" comic book series for IDW Publishing that started in 2015.

Other Work

Among his other works, Gale published a novelization of his film "1941" to go along with the 1979 release of the film. Later, in the early 1990s, he co-created the CBS animated television series "Back to the Future" with Zemeckis, based on their film trilogy. After that show was canceled, Gale wrote and directed a 1993 episode of the HBO horror anthology series "Tales from the Crypt." Two decades later, he published the novel "Retribution High," based on an unproduced screenplay he had written.

