What is Benny Medina's Net Worth?

Benny Medina is an American record executive, talent manager, and record producer who has a net worth of $30 million. Benny Medina is best known for writing and producing the 2019 film "Hustlers," which follows a crew of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, and the 2024 film "Atlas" in which an artificial intelligence solider determines that the only way to end war is to end humanity. Jennifer Lopez starred in both films. Medina is also known for writing and producing the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which starred Will Smith and aired from 1990 to 1996. Medina loosely based the show – about a streetwise, poor young man who is sent to live with wealthy relatives – on his teenage years.

Early Years

Benny Medina was born on January 24, 1958, in East Los Angeles, California. His father, also named Benny, was a jazz drummer as well as a drug user and dealer who was in and out of prison. When the younger Benny was nine years old, his mother died of cancer, and his father abandoned the family. He and his four siblings were then sent to numerous foster homes before eventually being placed in the custody of his aunt. During his teenage years, he became involved in drug sales, dealing marijuana and amphetamines. Then, at a local community arts center, he befriended the son of a television composer, who allowed him to move into the renovated garage behind their home and start attending Beverly Hills High School.

Managing the Stars

In 1979, Benny Medina became lead singer of the American rhythm and blues group Apollo, which included Larry Robinson on guitar, Lenny Greene on drums, Kerry Gordy on keyboard, and Cliff Liles on bass. Medina co-wrote three of the songs on their self-titled debut album. The album was released by American record label Motown, which Medina began working for in 1982 as head of their Artists & Repertoire division, scouting for recording artists and overseeing their artistic development under the leadership of record executive Berry Gordy. During this time, Medina produced tracks for artists such as Rick James, Smokey Robinson, and The Temptations.

Medina then took a position at Warner Brothers Records, an American record label at which he was responsible for overseeing the careers of the artists in the urban music division. Medina went on to work with such musical artists as Prince, Madonna, Chaka Khan, and Queen Latifah.

Medina and American film director Jeff Pollack then formed Medina/Pollack Entertainment – a management and production company. In 1999, Medina launched the career of American singer, dancer, and actress Jennifer Lopez and went on to manage the careers of artists such as American singer Mariah Carey and American rapper Sean Coombs, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy.

Lawsuits

In 2003, Jennifer Lopez filed a complaint against Benny Medina with the California Labor Commission, accusing him of withholding money from her. She claimed that he illegally contracted work for her and then misappropriated over $100,000. Medina denied the claims. Once the case was settled, he resumed his role as her manager.

In 2012, Lopez's personal chauffeur, Hakob Manoukian, filed a lawsuit for breach of contract, claiming that Lopez and Medina owed him an unpaid salary as well as additional money he had been promised for on-call service. The chauffeur also complained that Medina had humiliated and belittled him. Lopez accused her former employee of quitting his job under false pretenses and extortion and proceeded to file a countersuit. The extortion argument was dismissed by the court. An agreement between the parties was reached in 2013.

In 2017, 37-year-old actor and singer Jason Dottley brought charges against Medina for an alleged 2008 attempted rape. Dottley claimed the assault happened at Medina's home in Los Angeles after Medina had given him a tour of the house. Medina denied the allegation.

In 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced that it would not pursue sexual assault allegations that had been filed against Medina concerning an assault that had allegedly taken place in 2004. Aside from the unnamed victim having died since filing the case, the matter was outside the statute of limitations.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Benny Medina is the godfather of Jennifer Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, whom she had with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In 2003, Benny paid $3.5 million for a home in Los Angeles. He listed the property for sale in 2015 for a bit under $13 million. He ultimately pulled the listing and continues to own the home today.