What is Benny Blanco's Net Worth?

Benny Blanco is an American rap artist, song writer, and producer who has a net worth of $50 million. Benny Blanco has co-written and co-produced a plethora of hit singles for other artists, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Maroon 5, and Britney Spears. In 2018, he released his debut single as a lead artist, "Eastside," which peaked in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Blanco subsequently released the singles "I Found You," "Better to Lie," and "Roses," all included on his debut album "Friends Keep Secrets." He has gone on to work with a number of high-profile artists as both as a producer and songwriter. Some of his hit tracks include, "Diamonds" (Rihanna), "Payphone" (Wiz Khalifa & Maroon 5), "Blow" (Ke$ha), "Dynamite" (Taio Cruz), "Circus" (Britney Spears), and "I Kissed a Girl" (Katy Perry).

Catalog Sale

In 2019 Benny sold 93 songs from his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited for an undisclosed amount. Comparable sales have been in the $40-50 million range. A few months after selling his catalog, Benny paid $9.2 million for a mansion in Los Angeles. So the undisclosed amount was presumably, a lot.

Early Life

Benny Blanco was born as Benjamin Levin on March 8, 1988 in Reston, Virginia to a Jewish family. He got into music production early on in life, recording hip hop instrumentals on his boombox in his bedroom. During the summers, Levin went to Camp Airy in Thurmont, Maryland, where he performed his music and hosted a radio program.

Career Beginnings

After taking many trips to New York City to meet with record labels and producers, Levin earned an apprenticeship with producer Disco D. He was later mentored by songwriter and producer Dr. Luke, who signed him to his company Kasz Money Productions.

Producing and Songwriting

Under the aegis of Dr. Luke, Levin began co-producing and co-writing songs for other artists using the name Benny Blanco. In the late 00s, he worked on such hit singles as Taio Cruz's "Dynamite," Britney Spears's "Circus," Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl," and Ke$ha's "Tik Tok." Blanco had one of his biggest career successes in 2010 as a co-producer of Katy Perry's smash album "Teenage Dream," whose title song he co-wrote. The following year, he co-wrote and co-produced the hit songs "Moves Like Jagger," by Maroon 5, and "Stereo Hearts," by Gym Class Heroes. Blanco's subsequent credits included Rihanna's "Diamonds," Jessie J's "Thunder," Rixton's "Me and My Broken Heart," Vance Joy's "Fire and the Flood," and Tory Lanez's "Luv," among dozens of other hit songs. In 2017, he co-produced Ed Sheeran's hit album "÷." Blanco has worked with a surfeit of other major artists over the years, including but not limited to: Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa, BTS, Sia, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Charlie Puth, and SZA.

Solo Recording Career

In 2018, Blanco launched his career as a lead solo artist with his single "Eastside," featuring Halsey and Khalid. The song reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the charts in multiple countries worldwide. Later in 2018, Blanco released the singles "I Found You," a collaboration with Calvin Harris; "Better to Lie," a collaboration with Swae Lee and Jesse Rutherford; and "Roses," a collaboration with Juice Wrld featuring Brendon Urie. The singles were included on Blanco's debut album, "Friends Keep Secrets." Early in 2019, Blanco released the single "I Can't Get Enough," a collaboration with Selena Gomez, J Balvin, and Tainy. That summer, he reunited with Juice Wrld for the collaborative song "Graduation." Blanco's other collaborative singles have included "Lonely," with Justin Bieber, and "Bad Decisions," with BTS and Snoop Dogg.

Television and Web Series

Blanco began appearing in web series in the 2020s. Early in the decade, on his YouTube channel, he debuted a cooking show with chef and restaurateur Matty Matheson entitled "Matty and Benny Eat Out America." He later debuted another cooking show with Matheson called "Stupid F*cking Cooking Show." Meanwhile, on television, Blanco played a fictionalized version of himself on the FXX comedy series "Dave" from 2020 to 2021.

Honors and Accolades

For his young but prolific producing and songwriting career, Blanco has earned many accolades. Among them are several BMI Awards, including multiple for Songwriter of the Year. Blanco also has numerous Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year for "Teenage Dream," "x," and "Purpose"; Song of the Year for "Love Yourself" and "Issues"; and Best R&B Song for "Heart Attack" and "Luv." In 2013, Blanco won the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Personal Life

In 2020, Blanco began dating British model and actress Elsie Hewitt.

Real Estate

In 2011 Benny bought a condo in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood.

In 2015 Benny paid $2.13 million for a home in West Hollywood.

In 2018 he paid $4.4 million for a home in Malibu.

In 2019 he paid $2.34 million for another home in West Hollywood.

In January 2020, Benny Blanco paid $9.2 million for a mansion in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. The seller was Tinder co-founder Sean Rad. He continues to own all of his previous properties as of this writing.