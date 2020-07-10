Austin McBroom net worth: Austin McBroom is an American social media personality and basketball player who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for his Instagram and YouTube followings.

Austin McBroom was born in North Hollywood, California in May 1992. He is married to actress Catherine Paiz. McBroom has more than seven million followers on Instagram. He and his wife's YouTube channel The ACE Family has more than 18 million subscribers. Their video The Best Proposal of All Time has more than 36 million total views. The channel features Austin, his wife Catherine, and their children Elle and Alaia. Austin McBroom played college basketball at Saint Louis University and also played basketball, football, and baseball at Campbell Hall School where he played with Jrue Holiday on the state championship team.