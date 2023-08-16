AuronPlay Net Worth

What Is AuronPlay's Net Worth?

AuronPlay is a Spanish YouTube personality, Twitch streamer, author, and comedian who has a net worth of $10 million. AuronPlay has 15.5 million Twitch followers and 29.2 million YouTube subscribers, and he earned YouTube Creator Awards for reaching 100,000 subscribers in 2013, one million subscribers in 2015, and 10 million subscribers in 2018. As of February 2023, he was Spain's fourth most-subscribed YouTuber. According to Social Blade, an analytics company, AuronPlay's Twitch channel is the second most-followed channel in the world. He has also published the books "De lo peor, lo mejor: los consejos de Auron" (2015), "AuronPlay, el libro" (2016), and "El juego del hater" (2016).

Early Life

AuronPlay was born Raúl Álvarez Genes on November 5, 1988, in Badalona, Catalonia, Spain. Before becoming a YouTuber, he spent nine years working at a bookbinding and graphic arts company, a job he began when he was 16 years old. AuronPlay quit that job in 2013 because he was making more money on YouTube.

Career

In 2006, AuronPlay launched his YouTube channel, initially covering his face with a mask during his videos. His channel eventually grew to over 29.2 million subscribers, and his videos have garnered more than four billion views. AuronPlay created his Twitch channel in September 2019 and began posting gaming videos as well as social content. In November 2021, he became Twitch's second most-popular streamer. In May 2020, AuronPlay began playing Gustabo in "Grand Theft Auto V" in the roleplay genre Spain RP, and after that "Grand Theft Auto V" server closed, he created a new server, Infamous RP, in September of that year. In April 2021, he took part in the "Marbella Vice" server, and it was one of Twitch's most-watched events. As of this writing, his Twitch channel has more than 15.5 million followers. In 2020, AuronPlay was included on "Forbes Spain" magazine's list of the country's 100 best influencers.

Personal Life

AuronPlay began a relationship with fellow streamer Sara Moledo (aka Biyín/Bjean) in 2013. They split up in 2015 and got back together three months later, then in February 2021, they announced that they had ended their relationship. In June 2021, they confirmed that they had rekindled their relationship. In March 2020, AuronPlay donated 7,000 masks to Spain's Catalan health system during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that year he raised approximately €101,000 for the Spanish Federation of Food Banks during a live broadcast, and he released the Auron Mask line of masks. In 2017, AuronPlay made negative comments on social media about Fútbol Club Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu after the resignation of footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. In October 2018, Bartomeu filed a criminal complaint against AuronPlay for "making comments against Fútbol Club Barcelona, the player and president," but the complaint was later rejected by a judge. In February 2023, AuronPlay announced that he would take a break from producing content after he and several other Twitter users were accused of harassing the mother of a child who disappeared in Gran Canaria in 2007. AuronPlay apologized for some of his online behavior, and he denied accusations that he had sent sexual messages to minors in the early years of his career.

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, AuronPlay won an MTV Millennial Award for Streamer of the Year and a Kids' Choice Award Mexico for Gamer MVP. That year he also earned a Streamy Award nomination for Livestreamer and an ESLAND Award nomination for Streamer of the Year.