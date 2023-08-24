Asmongold Net Worth

What Is Asmongold's Net Worth?

Asmongold is an American Twitch streamer, YouTube personality, and content creator who has a net worth of $5 million. Also known as ZackRawrr, Asmongold gained recognition for his "World of Warcraft" gameplay, and on Twitch, he has 3.5 million followers on his "Asmongold" channel and 1.4 million followers on his "zackrawrr" channel. He has several YouTube channels with a combined subscriber count of over 2.7 million, and his videos have been viewed more than 1.7 billion times. His "Аѕmоngоld T͏͏V͏͏" YouTube channel earned a Creator Award for reaching one million subscribers in 2022. Asmongold co-founded One True King (OTK), an "influencer network and media company built by creators, for creators," and he is a co-owner of the PC building company Starforge Systems. In 2021, he co-hosted the YouTube show "OTK Clipped."

Early Life

Asmongold was born Zachariah Hoyt on April 20, 1990, in Austin, Texas. He became interested in video games during his youth, and when he was 16 years old, a friend introduced him to "World of Warcraft."

Career

In 2009, Asmongold began making YouTube videos about "World of Warcraft," and he started streaming on Twitch two years later. At first he livestreamed on Twitch as a hobby, but he began doing it as a career in 2014. In 2017, his "Asmongold" Twitch profile was suspended due to comments he made about Hurricane Katrina survivors, but the suspension was reversed after he came to an understanding with Twitch staffers. That Twitch channel has 3.5 million followers, and his other Twitch channel, "zackrawrr," has 1.4 million followers. By 2018, Asmongold had become one of Twitch's most popular "World of Warcraft" streamers. When "World of Warcraft Classic" was released in 2019, he gained popularity. In July 2021, Asmongold began livestreaming "Final Fantasy XIV," with hundreds of thousands of people tuning in. He has said that he opposes video games with pay-to-win mechanics, and in 2022, he wrote to Senator Ted Cruz about outlawing loot boxes in games. Cruz stated that he agreed with Asmongold and was "happy to engage in a conversation" about the issue. In 2020, Asmongold co-founded the content creation and streaming company One True King with Esfand, Mizkif, and Tips Out. According to the official website, One True King is dedicated to creating "the most exciting, innovative, and engaging content in digital media."

Personal Life

Before becoming a streamer, Asmongold worked for the IRS from 2012 to 2013. He earned a business degree and was planning to go to law school, but he put his plans on hold because he was taking care of his mother. Asmongold's mother passed away from complications from advanced COPD in October 2021, leading him to take a break from streaming. After his mother's death, Asmongold tweeted, "Earlier this week, my mom passed away. I'm honestly still in shock, it's hard to imagine that it's even real. I don't know if I'll ever be able to come to terms with it. She was my best friend and the light of my life. I'll love you, always and forever."

Awards and Nominations

Asmongold won Streamer Awards for Best MMORPG Streamer in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he earned an Esports Award nomination for Streamer of the Year.