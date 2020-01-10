Anastasia Radzinskaya net worth: is a Russian American YouTube personality who has a net worth of $12 million. Anastasia Radzinskaya was born in Krasnodar, Russia in January 2014. She is known by the name Like Nastya or Nastya or Stacy. Along with her parents she runs family friendly YouTube channels called Like Nastya, Stacy Toys, Like Nastya Vlog, Stacy Show, Funny Stacy, and Funny Stacy PRT. At the end of 2019 her channels has more than 100 million combined subscribers and more than 40 billion views. This made Anastasia Radzinskaya the biggest children's YouTube personality in the world as well as the most popular creator on the platform by total views and subscribers. Her largest channel is Like Nastya Vlog and is the 4th most subscribed YouTube personality channel in the whole world and the 13th most subscribed overall channel in the world. She was listed as the third highest paid YouTuber in the world in 2019 with an estimate annual income of $18 million.