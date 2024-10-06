What is Amy Sherman-Palladino's Net Worth and Salary?

Amy Sherman-Palladino is a television writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $40 million. Amy Sherman-Palladino is known for creating the series "Gilmore Girls," "Bunheads," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She has won multiple Emmy Awards for her work, and for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" became the first woman to win in both the comedy writing and directing categories. Sherman-Palladino is the founder of Dorothy Parker Drank Here Productions.

Amazon Deal

In 2019, Amy signed a multi-year deal to create content for Amazon. The deal pays her $15 million per year.

Early Life

Amy Sherman-Palladino was born on January 17, 1966 in Los Angeles, California to dancer Maybin and comedian Don. Her mother was a Southern Baptist from Mississippi, and her father was a Jew from the Bronx. Starting at the age of four, Sherman-Palladino was trained in classical ballet. She did other forms of dance as a teenager.

Career Beginnings

In 1990, Sherman-Palladino left her dancing career to become a staff writer for the television sitcom "Roseanne," then in its third season. She continued writing for the show through its sixth season in 1994. Sherman-Palladino went on to write for the short-lived sitcoms "Love and Marriage" and "Over the Top," and then for the longer-running sitcom "Veronica's Closet."

Gilmore Girls

Sherman-Palladino rose to prominence in 2000 as the creator of the television series "Gilmore Girls," which debuted on The WB. Set in the small fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, the show stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as a mother and her daughter who are also each other's best friends. The show was hugely popular for its fast-paced and witty dialogue, combination of humor and drama, and cross-generational appeal, and it ran for seven seasons through 2007. Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel wrote, directed, and produced many episodes of the series during its run on The WB. When "Gilmore Girls" moved to The CW for its final season, the pair left the show. Later, in 2016, Sherman-Palladino created a revival miniseries for Netflix called "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," which both she and her husband wrote and directed.

The Return of Jezebel James

After the end of "Gilmore Girls," Sherman-Palladino created the sitcom "The Return of Jezebel James," which debuted on Fox in early 2008. She also directed the pilot episode. The show stars Parker Posey as a children's book editor who asks her estranged younger sister, played by Lauren Ambrose, to carry her baby. Due to low ratings, "The Return of Jezebel James" was ultimately canceled after just three episodes.

Bunheads

Sherman-Palladino's next show was "Bunheads," which premiered on ABC Family in 2012. She created the series with Lamar Damon, and wrote and directed several episodes. "Bunheads" stars Sutton Foster as a Las Vegas showgirl who moves with her new husband to a quiet coastal town in California, where she finds herself working at the ballet studio of her mother-in-law. The show co-stars "Gilmore Girls" actress Kelly Bishop. After a single season, "Bunheads" was canceled in 2013.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In 2017, Sherman-Palladino debuted her show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Amazon Prime Video. Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, it stars Rachel Brosnahan as the titular New York housewife who decides to pursue a career as a stand-up comic. Other actors in the cast include Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, and Kevin Pollack. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was a huge hit, running for five seasons through 2023 and earning numerous accolades. For the show's first season, Sherman-Palladino won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series. In the process, she became the first woman ever to win Emmy Awards in both the comedy writing and directing categories.

Étoile

Following "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Sherman-Palladino created the Amazon Prime Video series "Étoile" with her husband. Starring Luke Kirby, Michael Everett Johnson, and Diego Lucano, among others, it focuses on the dancers and staff of two prestigious but floundering ballet companies that exchange their most talented stars in order to stay afloat.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Sherman-Palladino is married to fellow television writer, director, and producer Daniel Palladino, with whom she has collaborated on many of her shows.

In August 2011, Amy and Daniel sold a 7,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles for $3.6 million. In 2017, they paid $4.9 million for a home in East Hampton that today is worth around $9 million.