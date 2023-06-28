Amouranth net worth

What is Amouranth's Net Worth?

Amouranth is an American Internet personality who has a net worth of $25 million. Amouranth is known for her Twitch streams, YouTube videos, and OnlyFans modeling. Amouranth is the online handle of Kaitlyn Siragusa. Her content includes cosplaying, dancing, ASMR, and NSFW material, including hot tub streams. Like other online personalities, Amouranth has generated controversy and received numerous bans on social media due to content that has been deemed inappropriate.

OnlyFans Earnings

In February 2023, Amouranth revealed that she was earning $1.5 million PER MONTH off OnlyFans. In the same interview she revealed her monthly Twitch earnings are $100,000. All-in she makes around $20 million per year from all sources.

Early Life

Kaitlyn Siragusa was born on December 2, 1993 in Houston, Texas.

Twitch

Before becoming an Internet personality, Siragusa was a cosplayer who performed at children's parties and hospitals as various characters. Due to the exposure she got from that line of work, she was asked to join Twitch in 2016 to livestream her creation of costumes. Siragusa accepted the invitation, and over the years grew into the most popular female streamer on Twitch, with over six million followers. Under the handle Amouranth, she became hugely popular for her dancing, ASMR, and NSFW streams, particularly her microphone-licking ASMR and hot tub streams, which create a sense of intimacy with viewers.

Despite her success, Siragusa has also run into trouble on Twitch due to her sexually suggestive content and the controversy it has caused. This has resulted in instances of demonetization and numerous bans. Especially controversial were videos in which she went out and misbehaved in public, including at shopping centers, gyms, and salons. Moreover, Siragusa has had to deal with undue attention in the form of stalking, doxxing, and swatting attacks. Nevertheless, she has pushed forward, and in 2022 won the Streamer Award for Best ASMR Streamer. The year after that, she got into a feud with retired porn star and fellow Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik, whom she challenged to a boxing match to settle things.

Other Online Channels

Beyond Twitch, Siragusa is active on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. On the lattermost platform, she has racked up more than 120 million views. She also had an OnlyFans channel on which she did cosplays and NSFW modeling, and often paired with fellow Twitch streamers. In the summer of 2022, it was reported that Siragusa had earned over $30 million through OnlyFans. She subsequently announced that she was quitting the platform as a model.

Offline Ventures

Siragusa has been involved in various business ventures off of the Internet. In late 2021, she purchased a gas station for which she paid about $1 million upfront; by owning the business, she allegedly pays less in taxes. Siragusa also makes around $85,000 annually by renting out the business to a local Circle K. In early 2022, she announced that she had purchased an inflatable pool toy company that sells products to Amazon and Costco vendors.

Among her other business ventures, Siragusa has a cosplay clothing line called A Charmed Affair. In 2022, she launched an OnlyFans talent management firm called Real Work, based in her hometown of Houston. She is assisted in the business by Morgan Bancroft, Alyssa Renee, and Gabrielle Martinez. Real Work also has a stats team that works on distribution, copyright protection, and sponsorships, and has a branch focused on investments and accounting.

Personal Life

In late 2022, after a man could be heard verbally abusing her on a livestream, Siragusa revealed that she was married, and had been for many years. She subsequently alleged that her husband was controlling her finances, forcing her to stream more than she wanted to, and threatening to kill her dogs if she failed to acquiesce to his demands. Siragusa went on to seek legal and emotional counsel, and soon announced that her husband was out of her life.