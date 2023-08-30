Info Category: Richest Business › Producers Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Nov 6, 1993 (29 years old) Place of Birth: Woking, Surrey, England Gender: Male Nationality: British 💰 Compare Ali-A's Net Worth

What is Ali-A's Net Worth?

Ali-A is a British video producer and vlogger who has a net worth of $16 million. Ali-A, formerly Matroix, became famous for his commentary and vlogs on the video games Call of Duty and Fortnite. He set several Guinness World Records and has multiple YouTube channels with millions of subscribers and billions of views. Ali-A is one of the highest-paid professional online gamers.

Early Life

Alastair James Aiken was born on November 6, 1993, in Woking, Surrey, England.

Career & Accolades

Ali-A's main YouTube channel of the same name has over 18.7 million subscribers with more than 6.2 billion views. His second channel, "More Ali-A," has 15.7 million subscribers and 4.7 billion views. He also owns the channel "Clare & Ali" with his wife, Clare Sioghan, that they created in April 2018 (1 million subscribers, 65 million views), and "Ali-A Plays" that he created in September 2020 (424k subscribers, 25 million views) where he uploads content related to the Call of Duty franchise. He refers to his fanbase as the Ali-A Army. In July 2015, Ali-A was awarded Guinness World Records for "Most popular Call of Duty Channel by views," "Most popular Call of Duty Channel by subscribers," "The tallest staircase built in one minute in Minecraft," and "Most blocks of wood collected in three minutes in Minecraft." In 2016, he claimed yet another Guinness World Record, this time for "Highest score in offline Team Deathmatch using only the knife and combat axe on Call of Duty: Black Ops III (team of two)."

Ali-A frequently attends the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and other video game conventions. The Huffington Post named him "one of the UK's most popular and influential entities globally" and stated that he's "at the forefront of the online and YouTube revolution." In 2015, Ali-A and Tom Cassell and Daniel Middleton starred in Legends of Gaming Live in which the trio was referred to as some of the most popular YouTubers in the United Kingdom. Redbull Esports referred to Ali-A's main YouTube channel as the "biggest Call of Duty YouTube channel." In 2016, he was ranked 17th on Clickible.com's list of "Most Famous YouTuber… on Earth." Business Insider listed Ali-A as the ninth most popular British YouTube star in both 2015 and 2016. In June 2017, the BBC called Ali-A a "YouTube megastar."

Endorsements

Ali-A's sponsors include top brands such as Kontrol Freek, Monster Energy, Elgato Gaming, G2A, and Scuf Gaming. He teamed up with Scuf to release a themed controller based around the Ali-A Game On for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Personal Life & Philanthropy

Ali-A married Clare Siobhan in 2021.

In October 2017, the graphic novel "Ali-A Adventures: Game On!" was released. Ali-A was also featured in the mobile video game, "Celebrity Street Fight."

In August 2016, he took part in Cancer Research UK's "1,000 Hours of Fundraising" event. Also in 2016, Ali-A teamed up with other YouTube creators in the UK as part of a campaign to teach young people basic programming skills. He co-hosted NCS Yes Live 2016 in the London Roundhouse to celebrate the impact young people's social change projects have had on local communities.