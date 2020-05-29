Alexandra Cooper net worth: Alexandra Cooper is an American podcast personality who has a net worth of XYZ. She is best known for co-running the podcast Call Her Daddy with Sofia Franklyn.

Alexandra Cooper was born in Newtown, Pennsylvania in August 1994. She was an on-air studio anchor with Dirty Water Media starting in 2016. Cooper was a soccer star at Boston University. The team won the Patriot League title in 2014. She is also known for being a popular social media personality with more than a million followers on Instagram. Alexandra Cooper runs Call Her Daddy along with radio host Sofia Franklyn. In 2020 Barstool Sports offered Cooper and Franklyn base salaries of $500 thousand which was up from their former $75 thousand salaries. They were also offered ownership of the podcast's brand. Alexandra Cooper has been romantically linked to Major League Baseball pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Cooper and Franklyn met through a mutual friend.

Contract Controversy: According to a May 2020 report in the NY Post, coming a few weeks into a stalemate between Barstool and Sofia/Alexandra, the duo wanted to extract themselves from Barstool which owns the Intellectual Property rights to the Call Her Daddy podcast. The NY Post reported that at the time of the feud, the girls were under a contract that pays $75,000 per year a piece. They can also each earn $2,500 any time an episode reaches 10 percent more than the show's average audience. In protest, Franklyn and Cooper stopped recording episodes in early April 2020 for several weeks. In the meantime, Sofia's boyfriend, an HBO executive named Peter Nelson, reportedly brokered a new deal for the duo at a new company, ignoring the fact that they were under contract.

Barstool founder David Portnoy revealed that he offered the duo new contracts which would pay high six-figure salaries AND offered a route to re-gain their IP. An insider told the Post that Cooper was apparently open to the deal while Franklyn was not.