Albhy Galuten net worth: Albhy Galuten is an American technology executive and futurist who has a net worth of $25 million. He is best known for writing/producing multiple #1 singles for artists like the Bee Gees, Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton. He also famously invented the commercial drum loop, which was used by the Bee Gees' smash hit song "Stayin' Alive".

Albhy Galuten was born in Hartsdale, New York in December 1947. He is a record producer, composer, musician, orchestrator, and songwriter who plays piano, keyboards, synthesizer, and guitar. Galuten has won two Grammy Awards as well as a BMI award and a Dramalogue award. He attended Berklee College of Music. Albhy Galuten has teamed up with Barry Gibb and Karl Richardson. He has written #1 singles for the Bee Gees including "You Should Be Dancing", "How Deep Is Your Love", "Stain' Alive", and more. He also wrote #1 singles for Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton, and more. Galuten wrote the hit singles "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" for Eric Clapton, "Heartbreaker" for Dionne Warwick, and more. He also holds several patents and created the first commercial drum loop.