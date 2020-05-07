Albert Broccoli net worth: Albert Broccoli was an American film producer who had a net worth of $150 million at the time of his death in 1996. He was best known for directing and producing many James Bond films.

Albert Broccoli was born in New York City, New York in April 1909 and passed away in June 1996. He co-founded Danjaq, LLC and Eon Productions. Broccoli produced several films along with Harry Saltzman including Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Diamond are Forever, Live and Let Die, and The Man and the Golden Gun. He also executive produced Thunderball with Saltzman. Albert Broccoli produced the films The Red Beret, Fire Down Below, The Trials of Oscar Wilde, Jazz Boat, Call me Bwana, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, and Octopussy. He produced the films A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, and License to Kill with Michael G. Wilson.

Broccoli won an Academy Award in 1982 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Motion Picture at 6910 Hollywood Blvd. He was married three times including to Gloria Blondell and had three children including Barbara Broccoli. He was the stepfather of Michael G. Wilson and the cousin of Pat DiCicco. Albert Broccoli passed away on June 27, 1996 at 87 years old.

Real Estate: From 1969 until his death in 1996, Albert and his wife lived in a lavish 3+ acre Beverly Hills mansion. He bought the house in 1969 for $440,000, which is the same as around $3 million in today's dollars. After his death, Albert's widow Dana lived in the house for several years then leased the house to Diane Keaton. The Broccoli family sold the home to interior designer Kelly Wearstler and her wealthy husband Brad Korzen in 2004 for $25 million. For a period, Kelly and Brad leased the house for $350,000 per month. In 2016, designer Tom Ford, who coincidentally dressed James Bond actors in several Bond movies, paid $50 million for the house.