Adin Ross Net Worth

What is Adin Ross's Net Worth?

Adin Ross is a live streamer who has a net worth of $16 million. Adin Ross became well-known online for his livestreams of the video games "NBA 2K20" and "Grand Theft Auto V." Initially a Twitch streamer, he permanently transitioned to the rival platform Kick in early 2023 after he was banned from Twitch for alleged hateful conduct, including homophobic slurs. Ross has collaborated with many other live streamers, including Andrew Tate and Kai Cenat, as well as rappers such as Lil Yachty and Sheck Wes.

Early Life and Education

Adin Ross was born on October 11, 2000 in Boca Raton, Florida to Jewish parents. He has a sister named Naomi. After living briefly in New York City, he settled in Three Rivers, California. Ross was educated at Woodlake Union High School. Growing up, he nurtured his passion for streaming, and even skipped his high school prom so he could stream on Twitch. Not everything about his upbringing was great, however, as Ross was stabbed in his sleep by a mentally unstable relative when he was 12. He recovered after getting nine stitches in his arm.

Live Streaming

Ross gained widespread attention on Twitch when he began playing the video game "NBA 2K20" on the platform with famed NBA player LeBron James's son Bronny. He also did wager matches with other streamers, as well as YouTubers, and played "Grand Theft Auto V" with rapper Tee Grizzley. Ross garnered even more recognition when LeBron James called in during a stream and uploaded the call to his Twitter page. Not long after that, Ross launched the number-one trending Twitter hashtag #make2kfunagain when he publicly denounced the newest version of the video game, "NBA 2K21." His Twitch account grew further when he began hosting e-dating streams on the platform Discord. In early 2021, Ross moved out of his house and moved in with a group of other live streamers collectively known as the Clout Gang 2.0. He joined FaZe Banks, RiceGum, Sommer Ray, Tavv Cooperman, and Mike Majlak. A couple months later, his Twitch channel was attacked by bots.

In late 2022, Ross announced that he was overhauling his lifestyle and the kind of content he produced. He said he was abandoning "female-oriented" content, which he alleged had been central to his success. Consequently, Ross began speaking candidly about such subjects as masturbation and pornography. This led to controversy, causing Ross to be banned from Twitch on multiple occasions, often in response to the alleged use of hateful, homophobic slurs. In early 2023, after being banned from Twitch for the eighth time, Ross announced that he would be moving to the streaming platform Kick due to its more lenient terms of service, as well as its more favorable revenue sharing with streamers. However, he also attracted controversy on Kick when he livestreamed Super Bowl LVII, considered to be a possible violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Twitch Earnings

In March 2022, a few months before leaving the platform, Adin Ross accidentally revealed how much he was earning per month at that point off Twitch sponsorships. According to the link that he accidentally revealed, at that point Adin was being paid 335 Ethereum per week from his primary sponsor. At that time 335 ether was worth right around $1 million. Therefore, Adin was earning $4 million PER MONTH at his absolute peak of Twitch.

Collaborations

Ross has collaborated with many other notable streamers during his career, including Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed. One of his most prominent collaborators has been Andrew Tate, whom he considers his mentor. After Tate was arrested in Romania in late 2022 for alleged human trafficking, Ross was one of five people supposedly authorized to visit him in detention. However, he was ultimately denied access by the Romanian government. Ross is also known to have many rappers on his livestreams, such as Lil Yachty, Blueface, Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, and Sheck Wes.

Charity

Ross has used some of his Twitch revenue to donate to charitable causes. In 2021, he donated 10% of his revenue to LGBTQ causes, and the following year donated $10,000 to fellow live streamer Tony Winchester, who had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Adin Ross is in a relationship with fellow live streamer Corinna Kopf, with whom he hosted a stream in a hot tub in 2021, creating a viral moment.

In May 2022 Adin paid $5 million for a mansion in the Hollywood Hills. In March 2023 he listed this home for sale for $5.5 million. He lowered the price to $4.999 million in May 2022.